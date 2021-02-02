Russian prosecutors to back jailing of Alexei Navalny as further protests loom

Russian state prosecutors said yesterday they would back an effort to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three-and-a-half years at a court hearing taking place today, despite international condemnation.

After a second weekend of nationwide protests in support of Mr Navalny, a court is expected to rule on whether to convert a previous suspended sentence on fraud charges into a custodial one.

On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets for the second weekend, with police estimated to have detained more than 5,300 people nationwide. The protests are seen as a growing problem for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

Mr Navalny faces a prison term for alleged probation violations from a 2014 money-laundering conviction which is widely seen as politically motivated.

The US has condemned Russia’s treatment of Mr Navalny, who was detained on January 17 after arriving back home from Germany, where he was recovering from an assassination attempt after being poisoned with Novichok.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said yesterday he was “deeply disturbed by the violent crackdown” on Russian protesters. “The Russian government makes a big mistake if it believes that this is about us,” he said.

“It’s about them. It’s about the government. It’s about the frustration that the Russian people have with corruption, with autocracy, and I think they need to look inward, not outward.”

One of the protesters held on Sunday was Yulia Navalnaya, Mr Navalny’s wife, who was detained near the prison in which her husband is being held.

In a number of cases, the detainees have not been allowed to contact their lawyers, human rights activists said, and some being detained at a police station in St Petersburg have claimed that they were refused food, water and mattresses. Authorities are said to have so far opened 40 criminal cases in 18 regions.

