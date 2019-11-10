A well-known history professor pulled from a river with a backpack containing severed arms has been detained by police in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

Russian professor arrested on suspicion of murdering student after he is found in river with severed arms in bag

Oleg Sokolov, who works at St Petersburg State University, was arrested on suspicion of killing a female student after he was found in the Moika River on Saturday.

Police later reportedly found the student's body in his apartment.

Lawyer Alexander Pochuev said Sokolov, an expert in French revolutionary military history, had signed a statement of guilt, according to reports.

He was hospitalised with hypothermia on Saturday but taken to a police station for questioning on Sunday.

Reports said Sokolov had been given France's Legion of Honour award for his work.

Russian Emergency rescuers and police investigators conduct searches on the Moika River, in Saint Petersburg (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

PA Media