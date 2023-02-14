| 9.9°C Dublin

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops ordered to advance in ‘most sectors’ on Ukrainian front

Sam Blewett

Vladimir Putin’s troops have been commanded to advance in “most sectors” but are struggling to achieve a major breakthrough on the Ukrainian front line, British military chiefs have said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday that the Russians have “not massed sufficient offensive combat power” on any one axis to “achieve a decisive effect”.

