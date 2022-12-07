| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns war in Ukraine may be ‘a long process’

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Expand

Close

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Mark Trevelyan and Tom Balmforth

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but for now there will be no second call-up of soldiers.

Putin has rarely spoken about the likely duration of a war that he began more than nine months ago, and in a televised meeting with loyalists on Wednesday, he said: "This can be a long process."

Most Watched

Privacy