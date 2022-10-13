Russian president Vladimir Putin warns the West that all world energy infrastructure is under threat

Servicemen fire from their position at Ukrainian troops in Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin yesterday warned that all world energy infrastructure was at risk of attack, in a thinly veiled threat to the West.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, which were widely blamed on Russian sabotage, were an act of terror that set “the most dangerous precedent”, he said.

“It shows that any critically important object of transport, energy or utilities infrastructure is under threat no matter where it is located or by whom it is managed,” the Russian president told an energy forum in Moscow.

Putin’s forces were facing more setbacks on the battlefield yesterday. Ukraine shot down at least four Russian helicopters in less than 20 minutes during intense fighting in the south.

Anti-aircraft missile units took down the aircraft between 8.40am and 8.58am, the Ukrainian air force announced, hailing it a major success in its offensive near Russia-held Kherson.

One Russian aircraft, reportedly a Ka-52 attack helicopter, crashed on territory recently liberated from the Kremlin’s forces, while the remaining three went down behind enemy lines.

The helicopters were “providing fire support to ground occupation troops in the southern direction” when they were taken out, the air force said, adding that two other helicopters were also targeted and may have crashed.

Russia’s defence ministry did not confirm the reports, but it is believed its air force has suffered heavy casualties amid the ongoing Ukrainian offensive.

Ukraine’s forces reported more advances in their ongoing counter-offensive, with the southern command saying its troops liberated five villages in the Kherson region.

Ukraine’s military said its forces had repelled attacks in eastern Ukraine, including in Novosadove, a strategic town near Severodonetsk, and Mayorsk, south of Bakhmut.

Russia, meanwhile, continued to bombard southern and eastern Ukraine with missiles and drones. In Nikopol, a city just across the Dnipro river, Russian attacks left three people, including a six-year-old girl, gravely wounded.

Dozens of homes, a school and two factories were damaged by explosions, authorities said.

Near Mykolaiv, Ukrainian forces shot down eight Kalibr cruise missiles and nine Iranian-made kamikaze drones, preventing what could have been a major loss of life, the governor said.

Zaporizhzhia suffered another night of indiscriminate attacks, as Russian forces fired seven missiles.

More than 70 people have been killed in the city since Russia’s first major attack on September 30, Oleksandr Starukh, the city’s governor said. He accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians. “All the missiles [used] against the city are precision missiles: they strike what they are supposed to hit,” he said.

“Those scumbags targeted residential buildings, that’s why we have so many victims.”

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed reports that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost all external power for most of the day.

He said the power was eventually restored in the evening but the incident highlighted “how precarious the situation is” at the nuclear plant.

Mr Grossi, who met Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, said he was on his way to Kyiv to negotiate a protection zone around the plant.

Separately, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, arrived in Kazakhstan to meet Putin in what appeared to be another attempt to get the Russian leader to sit down for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin recently said Moscow was open for peace talks as long as Kyiv recognised Russia’s sovereignty over parts of southern and eastern Ukraine annexed by Russia earlier this month.

Mr Zelensky has made it clear he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is still in power.

At least 90,000 of Putin’s troops have been killed or injured in the war so far according to information leaked from the security services to the iStories Russian media outlet. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)