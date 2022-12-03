Russian president Vladimir Putin says no to pulling troops out of Ukraine as basis for peace talks

Russia said that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations.

The response to US president Joe Biden offering to enter negotiations with Vladimir Putin came as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russian president Vladimir Putin remains open to talks but the Western demand that Moscow first withdraws its troops from Ukraine is unacceptable.

Mr Peskov’s comments came as Putin spoke on the phone yesterday morning with German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Mr Scholz’s office said he made clear to Putin “that there must be a diplomatic solution as quickly as possible, which includes a withdrawal of Russian troops.”

On Thursday, Mr Biden also indicated he would be willing to talk with Putin if he demonstrated that he seriously wanted to end the invasion and pull out of Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Kremlin after the phone call with Mr Scholz said Putin again blamed the West for encouraging Ukraine to prolong the war by supplying it with weapons.

Putin also said recent crippling Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure were “forced and inevitable” after Ukraine allegedly bombed a key bridge to the Crimean peninsula – which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 – and energy facilities.

Russian forces have been bombarding Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since October, leaving millions without electricity amid cold winter weather.

Mr Scholz’s office said that in the phone conversation with Putin he “condemned in particular the Russian air attacks on civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine and said Germany was committed to continuing to help Ukraine defend itself.

Russian forces kept up rocket attacks on infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions along the contact line, the Ukrainian general staff said yesterday, adding that Moscow’s military push has focused on a dozen towns including Bakhmut and Avdiivka – key Russian targets in the embattled east.

A top adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing military chiefs, said that since Russia invaded on February 24, 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action.

It was a rare comment on Ukraine’s military casualties and far below estimates from Western leaders.

“We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to between 10,000 and 12,500-13,000 killed,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said late on Thursday on Channel 24 TV. He also said civilian casualties were “significant”.

The Ukrainian military has not confirmed such figures and it was a rare instance of a Ukrainian official providing such a count.

On Thursday Mr Biden said Putin had miscalculated by invading Ukraine but that if he was serious about getting out of Ukraine then he would be willing to sit down with Putin after consultation with Nato allies.

Russia has claimed about a fifth of Ukraine’s post-Soviet territory, annexations the West and Ukraine say they will never accept.

Mr Peskov said the refusal of the United States to recognise “the new territories” as Russian was hindering a search for any potential compromise.

Asked if the way Mr Biden was framing potential contacts meant that negotiations were impossible from a Russian perspective, Mr Peskov said: “In essence, that’s what Biden said. He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine.”

The Kremlin, Mr Peskov said, could not accept that – and the Russian military operation would continue in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days.

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno.

He said “we are studying the meaning of this message”.

Mr Nikolenko said the parcels arrived after a package containing an explosive device sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid ignited upon opening on Wednesday and injured an employee.