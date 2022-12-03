| 6.4°C Dublin

Russian president Vladimir Putin says no to pulling troops out of Ukraine as basis for peace talks

An elderly woman looks at damage caused by Russian shelling of a residential building in Kherson, Ukraine. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images Expand

Close

Guy Falconbridge

Russia said that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations.

The response to US president Joe Biden offering to enter negotiations with Vladimir Putin came as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.

