| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Russian politician’s hair falls out after ‘toxic heavy metals were used to poison her’

Elvira Vikhareva Expand

Close

Elvira Vikhareva

Elvira Vikhareva

Elvira Vikhareva

Nataliya Vasilyeva

A Russian politician known for her activism and opposition to the war in Ukraine believes she was poisoned with highly toxic heavy metals that caused her hair to fall out.

Elvira Vikhareva has not been seen in public since she began feeling unwell in November, with symptoms including hair loss, muscle spasms and severe stomach pains.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy