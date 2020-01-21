Russian police officers secretly filmed an opposition activist inside her bedroom for months before she was detained and charged under legislation outlawing "undesirable organisations".

Russian police secretly filmed activist (40) in her bedroom for five months

Investigators in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don uncovered footage earlier this month that showed Anastasia Shevchenko (40) in her bedroom.

Sergei Badamshin, her lawyer, said that police had bugged and filmed inside her home for nearly five months before she was detained last January.

The single mother-of-two has been under house arrest for a year after she was charged over her work for Open Russia, a civic group that is run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a critic of the Kremlin.

