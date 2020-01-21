Russian police secretly filmed activist (40) in her bedroom for five months
Russian police officers secretly filmed an opposition activist inside her bedroom for months before she was detained and charged under legislation outlawing "undesirable organisations".
Investigators in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don uncovered footage earlier this month that showed Anastasia Shevchenko (40) in her bedroom.
Sergei Badamshin, her lawyer, said that police had bugged and filmed inside her home for nearly five months before she was detained last January.
The single mother-of-two has been under house arrest for a year after she was charged over her work for Open Russia, a civic group that is run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a critic of the Kremlin.
Russia's opposition has grown used to street surveillance and police intimidation, but placing a camera in a woman's bedroom has shocked many.
Leonid Volkov, an opposition politician, said that the bedroom surveillance of the woman was "absolutely outrageous".
Ms Shevchenko is the first Russian to be prosecuted under the 2015 law against undesirable organisations.
The law allows prosecutors to declare an organisation undesirable if it "presents a threat to Russia's constitutional order, its defence and its security".
If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.
