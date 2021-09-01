Russian police get ‘slap on wrist’ over torture, says report

Almost half of all Russian police convicted of torture get off lightly, according to a report by Russia’s Committee Against Torture.

The NGO’s report, which spans Vladimir Putin’s 21 years in power, said 122 officers out of 520 convicted of torturing detainees, prisoners or police suspects have ended up being released on parole, and those who were sentenced to prison spent an average three-and-a half years behind bars.

The committee, however, said impunity was likely to be even more widespread as the report covered only the cases that were monitored by NGOs whose “presence in a torture case increases the chance of a complaint to receive full, quality attention from investigators”.

Three years in prison is a lenient sentence for a violent crime in Russia. By comparison, an opposition activist was recently locked up for a year for pushing a policeman, while Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced to nearly three years for failing to see his probation officer while he was in a coma.

