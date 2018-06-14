Russian police detain British LGBT rights campaigner in Moscow hours before World Cup kick-off

Tatchell, who has held similar protests around the world for years, had attempted to hold a one-man protest near Red Square to draw attention to what he said were appalling human rights abuses committed against gay men in Chechnya.

A Reuters reporter saw a Russian policeman tell Tatchell that it was illegal to hold such protests during the tournament according to Russian law and to stop or be detained. After a long conversation, Tatchell was led to a waiting police car.