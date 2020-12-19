Russian opposition leader Navalny quizzed as a witness over his Novichok poisoning

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell sick on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia after being exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been questioned as a witness by German investigators about his poisoning in Russia four months ago.

Mr Navalny fell sick on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown while still in a coma to Berlin for treatment two days later.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

The case has sparked further tension between Berlin and Moscow, which denies any official involvement in the poisoning and has accused Germany of dragging its feet in providing judicial assistance to Russian inve stigators.

A spokesman for Germany’s Justice Ministry said as part of a request from Russia, Berlin prosecutors questioned Mr Navalny “as a victim witness”.

Mr Navalny has written about the questioning on social media. Ministry spokesman Marius Leber said no Russian investigators were present during the probe.

“Mr Navalny was poisoned in Russia and he expressly objected to the presence of Russian investigators during his questioning,” Mr Leber said. “This procedure is in accordance with the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.”

No decision has been made yet on Russia’s requests for judicial assistance, including on whether to transmit the results of Mr Navalny’s questioning to Moscow. Germany has called for Russia to conduct credible investigations of its own into the poisoning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin again rejected allegations the Kremlin was behind the poisoning, saying: “If there was such a desire, it would have been done.”

