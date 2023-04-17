| 15°C Dublin

Close

Russian opposition activist jailed for 25 years – ‘The day will come when the darkness engulfing our country will clear’

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and denigrating the Russian military (AP) Expand

Close

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and denigrating the Russian military (AP)

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and denigrating the Russian military (AP)

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and denigrating the Russian military (AP)

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

A court in Moscow has convicted a top Kremlin opponent on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr, a prominent opposition activist who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago.

Most Watched

Privacy