Russian oligarchs speak out against Vladimir Putin amid global protests

Tens of thousands of people gather to protest in Germany. Photo: Sean Gallup

A protester is helped to escape a bus used to transport demonstrators to the police station in Russia. Photo: Anton Vaganov

Two of Russia’s most prominent oligarchs have spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in a major turning point in public reaction to the war.

The interventions by billionaires Oleg Deripasksa and Mikhail Fridman came as police in Russia arrested hundreds of people at protests across the country yesterday against a conflict that has shocked not only the West but also Russians from all walks of life.

Celebrities and some MPs have already expressed their opposition to the bloody invasion but yesterday’s statements from Mr Deripaska and Mr Fridman will be a bitter blow to the president, who has long relied on the unshakable loyalty of the business elite.

Mr Fridman, the co-founder of Alfa-Bank, one of the country’s largest private banks, said in a message to staff at his London-based private equity firm LetterOne: “... war can never be the answer”.

In the message, seen by The Daily Telegraph, he said: “I was born in western Ukraine and lived there until I was 17. My parents are Ukrainian citizens and live in Lviv, my favourite city.

“But I have also spent much of my life as a citizen of Russia, building and growing businesses. I am deeply attached to Ukrainian and Russian peoples and see the current conflict as a tragedy for them both.”

He added: “I do not make political statements, I am a businessman with responsibilities to my many thousands of employees in Russia and Ukraine.

“I am convinced however that war can never be the answer. This crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years.

“While a solution seems frighteningly far off, I can only join those whose fervent desire is for the bloodshed to end.”

The private bank founder has an estimated fortune of more than $15bn (€13bn) and divides

his time between Russia and the UK.

Meanwhile, Mr Deripaska, the founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal, used a social media post to call for peace talks to begin “as fast as possible”.

“Peace is very important,” said Mr Deripaska, who was apparently caught off guard by the invasion.

Last week, he wrote on social media that he did not believe there would be a war, in a post that has since been deleted.

The oligarch has been sanctioned in the US since 2018 but has not been targeted in the UK.

Also, Anatoly Chubais, a Kremlin insider who oversaw privatisation in Russia in the 1990s, shared a picture of Boris Nemtsov, the leader of the Russian opposition who was shot dead in front of the Kremlin seven years ago yesterday.

Mr Nemtsov, then one of Russia’s most outspoken critics of Mr Putin, had at the time of his death been organising marches against the war in Ukraine.

Even the daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya who at the weekend called for fighting against Ukraine to be intensified, appeared to join the anti-war movement, posting a black square on her Instagram like a number of Russian celebrities have.

“NOBODY wants war!” wrote Aishat Kadyrova, who has staged her Islamic fashion designs in Paris.

Meanwhile, Russians took to the streets again yesterday in several cities for anti-war rallies, despite police arresting hundreds of protesters each day since the start of the invasion.

In Moscow, riot police dragged what appeared to be teenagers off the streets as they chanted “No to war” and “Where is your conscience?”.

More than 5,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations broke out last week.

“I have two sons and I don’t want to give them to that bloody monster. War is a tragedy for all of us,” said Dmitry Maltsev (48) who joined yesterday’s rally in St Petersburg.

Amid calls for the war to end, Ukraine said it would establish a hotline called “Return alive from Ukraine” so that Russian families with sons sent to the conflict could check on the status of their children.

“On this phone line, you can find out whether your relatives are still alive, taken prisoner, injured, and you can decide when and how to take the body of your deceased relative,” said Anton Gerashchenko, adviser at the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry.

“If your loved one is in our captivity, you can leave a short message for your husband, son,” he said.

Mothers of Russian soldiers have expressed anguish about a lack of information from their own military about the whereabouts of their children.

The Ukrainian hotline had already received hundreds of calls, media reported.

Around the world, people turned out for rallies in solidarity with Ukraine, including a crowd of an estimated 100,000 in Berlin.

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito, demonstrators chanted “shame” against Russian President Vladimir Putin, while others waved banners with slogans such as “Putin murderer” or “Stop the monster”.

“It is important to me for Germany to show that it is standing for democracy in Europe,” said Hans Georg Kieler (49) who had turned out at the demonstration.

In Lithuania, Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya led several hundred people in protest against Minsk allowing Mr Putin’ to use the country as a launchpad into Ukraine.

Chanting “Long live Belarus” and “Glory to Ukraine”, they said they wanted the world to understand that ordinary Belarusians did not support the attack on their neighbour.

“Our Ukrainian brothers would not forgive us for our silence,” said Ms Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania following threats to her children from the regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

She urged the West to impose “the strongest possible sanctions” on the Minsk regime for its part in the conflict.

Other anti-war protests took place from Iraq to Ecuador yesterday, following global rallies, including in London, on Saturday. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

