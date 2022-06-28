Russian officials in Ireland deny its air force’s deliberate attack on Ukrainian shopping centre

A drone view shows an emergency crew working at the site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Ukraine June 27, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Video taken June 27, 2022

A drone view shows an emergency crew working at the site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, Ukraine June 27, 2022 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Video taken June 27, 2022.

Officials from the Russian embassy in Ireland have denied yesterday’s devastating airstrike on a Ukrainian shopping centre.

A Russian missile destroyed the shopping centre in Kremenchuk, and killed at least 16 people in the process, with searches still ongoing for victims and survivors.

The strike appears to form part of an aggressive new Russian strategy of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Over the past three days Russian missiles have hit several civilian sites lying hundreds of miles from Ukraine’s main battlegrounds, including an apartment block in Kyiv.

Speaking yesterday, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said that there were “a thousand people” in the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, when the missile struck in the middle of the afternoon.

“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” he said.

However in a statement released this morning, the Russian embassy in Ireland claimed “Russian Aerospace Forces” carried-out a “high-precision” strike on a weapons storage facility and as a result a “non-functioning shopping centre” beside the facility caught fire.

The statement said: "On June 27, in the city of Kremenchug, Poltava region, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike with high-precision air-launched weapons on hangars which stored weapons and ammunition received by the Ukrainian military from the United States and European countries, in the area of the Kremenchug vehicle plant.

“As a result of a high-precision strike, Western-made weapons and ammunition concentrated in the storage area for further shipment to the Ukrainian group of troops in Donbass were hit.

"The detonation of stored ammunition caused a fire in a non-functioning shopping centre located next to the plant.”

The statement is the latest in a series which have been released by the Russian Embassy denying atrocities which have been widely verified by EU officials and media outlets on the ground in Ukraine.

There have been calls for the Irish Government to eject Russian diplomats, including the Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov, from the country since the Ukrainian invasion began in February. The Russian embassy, on Dublin’s Orwell Road, has also been the scene of rolling protests.

In recent months, Ambassador Filatov denied that Russian forces were responsible for civilian casualties and he has accused Ukrainian leaders and their western allies of staging atrocities.

In his most recent statement, from the end of May, Ambassador Filatov accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of trying to shift the blame for energy and food crises onto Moscow.

“All that they in turn are now trying to portray as a Russia’s responsibility. It is the West’s responsibility and it will have to face the consequences of its short-sightedness. Regrettably, it might be slow in coming – the results of the EU summit once again point at the acute deficit of common sense and rationality among European political leaders,” he said.