Russian-occupied city of Kherson to switch to ruble

A puppet government in the Russia-occupied city of Kherson said yesterday it would switch the region’s payments to the ruble from next month, in the strongest indication to date that Moscow is planning to occupy parts of Ukraine for the long-term.

Russia took over the southern city of Kherson and parts of the surrounding region in the first week of the invasion.

RIA Novosti, Russia’s state-owned news agency, yesterday quoted a Russia-appointed “official” saying the Kherson region will begin switching to rubles in its payments starting in May before fully discarding the Ukrainian currency in four months’ time.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of Kherson’s Russia-controlled “civilian-military administration”, also made it clear that Kherson is going to split off from Ukraine for good.

“Reintegrating the Kherson region back into a Nazi Ukraine is out of the question,” he said, citing unnamed reports about alleged discrimination of Russian speakers. It’s impossible.”

He also denied reports suggesting Russia was going to stage a vote in Kherson in an attempt to establish a separatist outlet in that region, which is just north of Crimea.

Vladimir Putin meanwhile said Moscow was pursuing “honourable goals” in its military operation in Ukraine and was not going to occupy any part of the country.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and has been propping up separatist rebels in Ukraine’s east.

In Kherson, the Russian military removed the mayor from office this week when armed men changed the guards at the city hall.

The Russian military promptly named a local lawmaker as a replacement.

Ihor Kolykhaev, Kherson’s mayor who did not leave town in defiance of the Russian orders, told Ukraine’s NV radio station yesterday morning his administration continues to work remotely.

He also expressed concern about the city’s vital infrastructure as about 40pc of local residents have left the city since the start of the occupation.

Kherson saw recurrent protests against Russian troops, and at least 200 people, most of them local activists, have gone missing in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Russian troops used stun grenades to disperse a rally of 100 people.

Four people were hospitalised, including an elderly woman, Mr Kolykhaev said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

