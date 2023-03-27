Russian MPs and their sons mobilised to ‘cronies’ unit far away from any danger in Ukraine

Russian MPs have been accused of setting up a remote reconnaissance unit far behind the front lines so they and their military-age sons can serve in Ukraine without being killed.

The Kremlin told politicians to back its invasion if they wanted to earn the respect of ordinary Russians.

Since then Russian MPs have signed up to serve in the secretive Cascade unit for a month or so, guaranteeing useful photos of themselves in military uniform and perhaps a medal.

VKCh-OGPU, an influential Russian blog channel that claims to have close ties to the country’s defence establishment, published lists of politicians from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party that have served with Cascade unit, based somewhere in Donbas near the front in eastern Ukraine.

“This is a ‘cronies detachment’ that includes deputies and their children who want to mark themselves down as having been in the war but don’t feel like going to the front line,” the channel reported.

The son of MP Dmitri Sablin, who founded the unit and leads it, has been pictured in Ukraine serving alongside its other members.

Cascade was set up in October, a month after Putin gave the mobilisation order, but it is not clear how much fighting the unit actually does.

“The most comfortable place for ‘passing service’ is the drone detachment in Cascade since it allows you to stay a safe distance from the line of combat,” said VKCh-OGPU.

Photos show soldiers from Cascade preparing drones and studying computer monitors from comfortable bunkers, in scenes far removed from the blood and mud of front-line trenches.