Russian MPs and their sons mobilised to ‘cronies’ unit far away from any danger in Ukraine

James Kilner

Russian MPs have been accused of setting up a remote reconnaissance unit far behind the front lines so they and their military-age sons can serve in Ukraine without being killed.

The Kremlin told politicians to back its invasion if they wanted to earn the respect of ordinary Russians.

