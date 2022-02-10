Russian military drills in Belarus trigger fears of Ukraine invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants an end to Nato expansion and the removal of alliance forces and troops from eastern Europe. Photo: Thibault Camus/Reuters

Top Russian military commanders flew into neighbouring Belarus yesterday for a massive military exercise amid Western alarm that it could provide cover for a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s chief of the armed forces’ general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, arrived in Belarus ahead of a 10-day Russian-Belarusian drill beginning today.

It came as senior Russian foreign ministry officials accused the West of “blackmail and pressure” and of stoking tensions by arming Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was conducting the joint exercise with Belarus to confront “unprecedented security threats”.

“Russia and Belarus have encountered unprecedented threats, the nature and, perhaps, concentration of which are, unfortunately, much larger and much more dangerous than before,” he said.

Russia has launched a series of simultaneous rapid-fire military exercises and has deployed warships to the Black Sea, while Ukraine announced its own 10-day military drills starting today, using unmanned aircraft and antitank missiles supplied by Kiev’s Western partners.

After months of a massive Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, military analysts are warning that the final pieces are largely in place for a major strike that could topple Kiev’s pro-Western government and reassert Moscow’s control.

Russia has long sought to deter Ukraine’s tilt to the West, with President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukraine’s aim to join Nato was a “red line” that struck at Russian security.

Shuttle diplomacy by top US and European officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron’s trips to Moscow and Kiev this week, have produced no clear breakthrough.

Moscow is demanding a sweeping rewrite of the post-Cold War European security order, including an end to Nato expansion and removal of alliance forces and troops from eastern Europe and the Baltic states.

Washington and Nato have rejected these demands, offering limited concessions on arms control. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov yesterday said Russia was still considering its response and that a final decision would be made by Mr Putin.

Mr Ryabkov added that “everything else depends” on whether the US and Nato are willing to negotiate seriously on Russia’s demands. But so far, he said, the US proposal to Russia contained “unacceptable statements”, while Nato’s document offered “rudeness and defiant language”.

Nato diplomats, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they worry that Mr Putin’s demands are so expansive that there is little or no room for a compromise that all sides would find acceptable.

In Europe, fears of a Russian invasion are growing, according to an opinion poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations, which found that a majority in six of the seven countries surveyed thought this would happen.

The poll suggested that Europeans support efforts by Nato, the EU and US to stand up for Ukraine and that they believe Russian aggression against Ukraine could affect European security.

The survey in late January found that expectations of a Russian invasion were highest in Poland (73pc) and Romania (64pc), former Warsaw Pact countries that were aligned with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. In France, Italy and Germany, just over half the population thought Russia would invade Ukraine, and 55pc of Swedes believed it would occur. In Finland, 44pc thought so.

The survey found that the majority of respondents saw Russian action against Ukraine as posing potential threats to Europe in terms of energy supplies, military action and cyber attacks. Some 62pc thought Nato should come to Ukraine’s defence; 60pc thought the EU should do so, and 54pc thought the US should defend Ukraine.

During his visit to Moscow, Mr Macron said, Mr Putin told him that Russia would not further escalate the crisis.

Mr Peskov and Belarusian officials have said Russian troops will return to their bases after the joint exercise in Belarus.

Three Russian amphibious landing vessels from Russia’s Baltic Fleet entered the Black Sea yesterday, with three more to follow. The Russian navy said on Tuesday that the ships would take part in an exercise. However, the military has used that as a bluff before past invasions.

In Ukraine, troops will begin drills today using armed drones and anti-tank weapons provided by the US and other Nato members.

(© Washington Post)

© Washington Post