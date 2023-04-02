| 7.7°C Dublin

Russian military blogger killed in cafe explosion in St Petersburg

Military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Photo: Telegram @Vladlentatarskybooks/via Reuters Expand
The site of the explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg. Photo: AP Expand

The site of the explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg. Photo: AP

Mark Trevelyan and Felix Light

A well-known Russian military blogger was killed by a bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe today in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.

Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation into the death of Vladlen Tatarsky.

