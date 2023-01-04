Russian mercenaries being thwarted by ‘a fortress at every house’ in the battle for Bakhmut

It can take Russian soldiers weeks to capture just “a single home” in Bakhmut, the head of the mercenary Wagner Group has said, as he appeared to cast the blame for slow progress on a lack of supplies from the Kremlin.

The town, one of the largest still held by Kyiv in the industrial Donetsk region, has been the focus of the Russian onslaught since August.

British intelligence has said Moscow’s forces were unlikely to make a breakthrough despite throwing thousands of men at the town in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

“Everyone has a question,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, said in a video published on social media. “When are you taking Bakhmut?”

Explaining why his mercenaries, who have been given a prominent role in the assault, had so far failed, the 61-year-old said: “It’s a fortress in every home.”

He added: “The guys lock horns for every home, sometimes not just for one day. Sometimes for weeks over a single house. They take one home, they take a second, a third. What is breaking through the defences? It’s taking one house.”

“If we say there are 500 lines of defence [in Bakhmut], probably we won’t be wrong. A line of defence every 10 metres.”

Speaking to troops from what appeared to be an underground gym, Mr Prigozhin, known as “Putin’s chef” for the lucrative catering contracts he has with the Russian leader, said they did not have enough equipment to quickly win territory in and around the city.

“We are lacking vehicles, BMP3, and 100mm shells, in order to move through Arymovsk [the Russian name for Bakhmut] quicker and with more confidence,” he said.

“We’re lacking ammunition and armoured vehicles.”

An unnamed Wagner soldier appeared to agree. “We don’t have enough equipment, not enough BMP3 and shells,” he said.

As Wagner plays an increasingly prominent role in the war in Ukraine, Mr Prigozhin has taken a more public role in managing his shadowy army of mercenaries.

On New Year’s Day, video footage was released of him visiting a makeshift morgue, where he observed bodies on stretchers and a pile of body bags in the corner of an underground bunker.

“Their contract has finished, they will go home next week,” Mr Prigozhin said. “These are getting ready to be sent. We all work during New Year’s Eve.

“Here lie Wagner fighters who died at the front. They are now being put in zinc coffins and they will return home.”

Mourners take part in a ceremony in Samara, Russia, in memory of Russian soldiers killed in the course of the war. Photo: Albert Dzen/Reuters

Mr Prigozhin, who has previously been seen touring Russian prison colonies, has relied on using convicts to plug gaps in his battle-weary force, which is believed to have sustained heavy losses in the battle for Bakhmut.

But his latest intervention appeared to confirm the difficulties faced by his men in recent months.

In its daily intelligence briefing yesterday, the UK Ministry of Defence said Russian forces and their proxies had increased ground attacks but that many operations were poorly supported.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers who survived a devastating Himars strike on their barracks at a school have described wiping the brains of their comrades off their boots in the aftermath of the attack, as politicians in Russia said commanders should face treason charges for failing to protect their troops.

“We’re scraping brains off the boots,” one survivor was quoted as saying by his wife, who spoke anonymously.

Sergei Mironov, leader of Just Russia, a pro-Kremlin party, said: “The incident in Makiivka where dozens of Russian mobilised men died should be the last one of this kind. Investigators need to find out whether this was treason or criminal negligence.”

Russia has admitted 89 soldiers died, with the ministry of defence saying: “It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and massive use – contrary to the prohibition – by personnel of mobile phones in a reach zone of enemy weapons," the ministry

Ukraine claims at least 300 died in the attack.