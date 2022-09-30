Russian men are breaking limbs to dodge Vladimir Putin's draft

A Russian recruit and his wife kiss outside a military recruitment centre in Volzhskiy, Volgograd region, Russia. Photo: AP

Young Russian men are breaking their limbs and posting footage of the bone-shattering blows online as they seek to avoid going to war in Ukraine.

While some would-be draft-dodgers flee the country in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s “partial mobilisations”, others have taken to mutilating themselves to duck being forced to join the army.

Footage shared on social media shows a friend attempting to break the arm of a reservist with a sledgehammer.

In a dimly lit room, the topless draftee holds out his left arm over a bench.

The friend pulls a sledgehammer back over his head, slams it down on to the man’s arm, then covers his eyes and runs out of shot. The victim stands with his arm hanging limp by his side.

Another video of apparent draft-dodging shows a man appearing to break his friend’s leg.

The soldier lies at the bottom of a stairwell with his foot resting on the bottom step. The friend climbs up toward the top of the staircase then jumps down, landing on the leg-bone and stamping it into the ground.

In the short clip, the wounded man can be seen grimacing in agony as the friend pulls his jumper over his head in apparent shock.

Kremlin officials have warned Russians against deliberately injuring themselves in order to avoid Putin’s mobilisation.

But the new trend highlights the desperation among Russians to avoid being sent as part of poorly equipped and trained units to join the president’s invasion forces.

Urging Russians to demonstrate against the mobilisation, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “They mutilate themselves so as not to be mobilised.

“Protest is more effective. But this option is not for slave.”

Since Putin announced last week that he would call up 300,000 reservists, the same number of military-aged men have reportedly fled the country.

Other acts of desperation to avoid the draft include one man setting himself on fire and another shooting a military commander at point-blank range.

The Washington Post has reported that many have fled to Kazakhstan, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, which said nearly 100,000 Russians had entered the country since Putin announced the call-up on September 21.

At least 10,000 have crossed into Georgia each day – double the amount before the mobilisation, according to authorities there.

Thousands have flown to Turkey, always a popular tourist destination for Russians and now a hub for its exiles, who have arrived on packed commercial flights over the past week and even on chartered planes, with some paying thousands of dollars to secure a seat, according to passengers. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]