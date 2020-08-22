Russian medics agree to allow Kremlin critic go to Germany

Anger: Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia speaking to reporters at the Siberian hospital where her husband is being treated. Photo: Evgeniy Sofiychukt/AP

Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after suspected poisoning have allowed his family to transport him to a top German medical facility, the hospital's deputy chief doctor said yesterday.

Mr Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday.

His supporters believe he was poisoned and that the Kremlin is behind it.

A plane with German specialists and equipment necessary to transfer Mr Navalny for treatment in Berlin landed at Omsk airport yesterday morning, but doctors at the Siberian hospital earlier said his condition was too unstable to transport him.

But after German doctors examined Mr Navalny and declared him fit to fly in the special medical plane, the Russian doctor told reporters he would be granted permission.

The flight from the Siberian city of Omsk is scheduled for this morning, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Mr Navalny's supporters denounced that as a ploy by authorities to stall until any poison would no longer be traceable in his system.

A senior doctor in Omsk said no poison had been found in his body so far.

The German doctors later examined Mr Navalny and determined that he was fit to fly to Germany for treatment, according to a representative of the NGO that organised the plane to bring him to Berlin.

"I understand he's still unconscious, but they're used to such special assignments and they say very clearly he can fly and they want to fly him," film producer Jaka Bizilj, of Cinema For Peace, said after speaking with the German medical team.

The most prominent member of Russia's opposition, Mr Navalny campaigned to challenge Mr Putin in the 2018 presidential election but was barred from running.

Since then, he has been promoting opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of the ruling party, United Russia.

His Foundation for Fighting Corruption has been exposing graft among government officials, including some at the highest level.

Last month, he had to shut the foundation after a financially devastating lawsuit from a businessman with close ties to the Kremlin.

Mr Navalny suddenly fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to the hospital after the plane made an emergency landing.

His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charité, a clinic in Berlin that has a history of treating famous foreign leaders and dissidents.

They insisted that the transfer is paramount to saving the politician's life.

While his supporters and family members continue to insist that Mr Navalny was poisoned, Omsk hospital deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko insist they don't "believe the patient suffered from poisoning".

