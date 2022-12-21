Russian leader Vladimir Putin may pay a heavy price for his inflexibility and aloofness

A few days ago, Vladimir Putin gathered his generals together in a “war room” in an undisclosed location. It was the perfect photo opportunity while state media praised Putin for “working all day” with his military leaders at the headquarters.

A couple of weeks earlier, Putin had dared to cross the Kerch Bridge connecting mainland Russia to Ukraine –the closest he has come to the country since he launched his invasion. But efforts to seize the narrative and burnish his strongman credentials were somewhat overshadowed yesterday in Bakhmut.

In a show of genuine bravery and leadership, Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, paid a visit to soldiers in what is perhaps the most dangerous place across the front line.

As Mr Zelensky was seen shaking hands with Ukrainian soldiers who had apparently only just left the trenches, Putin was handing out awards to Russian-appointed heads of annexed Ukraine from the safety of Moscow. Aside from yesterday’s optics, Bakhmut is turning into a major headache for the Kremlin.

Fighting around this Ukrainian town has been going on for months. Russia’s defence ministry has for days spoken of “successful advances” in Bakhmut but the front line hardly budged, making it impossible for the Kremlin to boast of any tangible gains.

The battle has been described as a senseless vortex of violence, sucking in resources from both sides to fight over a town with no clear strategic significance.

One of the men leading the charge is said to be Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the increasingly powerful Wagner mercenary group.

Prigozhin, a former petty criminal known as “Putin’s chef” for his time catering in the Kremlin, is said to be growing in influence, which is likely to concern the Russian president.

Meanwhile, some proponents of the war are becoming increasingly critical of Moscow’s tactics around Bakhmut that have claimed hundreds, if not thousands of lives. Igor Girkin is one of the most vocal, and emerging as another challenge to Putin’s authority.

The man who famously led the first group of Russian nationals to capture a town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in 2014 and went on to briefly lead the separatist forces there, called the strategy in Bakhmut “idiotic” in a recent video.

Putin has proved unwilling to change his ways and, if anything, has grown even more distant, not only from ordinary Russians but even from his own generals and officials, who still have to take numerous Covid tests and quarantine before they can get close to him.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky continues to grow in stature.

Once a popular comedian, in the past 10 months he has evolved into a war leader who takes every chance to share tragic moments with his people – be it the residents of Kherson or soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut.