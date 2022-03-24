Russian journalist killed covering Russian attack on Kyiv

A Russian journalist has been killed covering the war in Ukraine.

Russian investigative website The Insider said its reporter Oksana Baulina died when Russian forces shelled a suburb in the capital Kiev.

A statement on its website said: “Insider journalist Oksana Baulina died during a bombardment in Kyiv while carrying out an editorial assignment...another civilian died with her,” the outlet, whose editorial offices are based in Latvia, said on its website.

At least five journalists have now died since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last month.

Yevhenii Sakun, a camera operator for Ukrainian TV channel LIVE, died during shelling in Kiev in early March and then US journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead outside the capital.

Two Fox News journalists, Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and local fixer Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24 - were killed when their vehicle was shot at in Kiev.

Ms Baulina previously worked for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, The Insider said.

Last December the outlet, which is on an official Russian list of “foreign agents,” was fined for breaking a law that requires it to attach a disclaimer to its publications and subjects it to increased bureaucratic scrutiny.

