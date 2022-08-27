Russian ‘jewellery designer’ seduced Nato officers at society parties

Olga Kolobova, better known as Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, was a firm fixture on the social circuit in Naples and around Europe for nearly 10 years. Stock image

A Russian spy posing as a jet-set jewellery designer infiltrated Nato’s naval headquarters in Italy by sleeping with officers stationed there, it emerged yesterday.

The agent – under the false name of Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera – became a fixture on the social circuit, targeting Allied Joint Forces Command in Naples, home to the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet.

The spy, real name Olga Kolobova, was deployed for almost a decade as a businesswoman and socialite, making extensive connections that reached the UK and as far as the Middle East.

Glamorous, and impeccably dressed and driving an Audi convertible, ‘Maria Adela’ placed herself at the centre of Naples’s international party scene.

She was a regular at the annual Nato ball and the US Marine Corps ball and even managed to install herself as secretary of a local charity linked to the Nato HQ.

But yesterday Kolobova was unmasked by the investigative website Bellingcat as a spy working for the GRU, the Russian military intelligence unit that tried to assassinate Sergei Skripal by poisoning him with the nerve agent Novichok on the streets of Salisbury in March 2018.

Six months after this, believing her cover blown, Kolobova bought a one-way plane ticket from Naples to Moscow and retreated back to Russia. Her close friends in the west have never seen her since.

Among them was Marcelle D’Argy Smith, the former editor of women’s magazine Cosmopolitan, whom Kolobova befriended in Malta in 2010 where the journalist had a flat.

Yesterday, Ms D’Argy Smith was coming to terms with Bellingcat’s revelation that the younger woman she thought of as a ‘niece’ was actually an agent working for Vladimir Putin.

Kolobova had told Ms D’Argy Smith (70) that she was born in Peru in 1978, the love child of a German father and Peruvian mother, but astonishingly enough had been abandoned in the Soviet Union in 1980. Her mother had attended the Moscow Olympics and then left her there to be adopted by Russian foster parents.

Her money, Kolobova would explain, came from a wealthy married Russian man with whom she had had an affair and who had died leaving her an inheritance.

According to Bellingcat, the GRU created the persona of Maria Adela in Peru, trying to register her as a citizen with a date of birth of September 1, 1978. In fact, Kolobova was born in 1982, the daughter of a colonel in the Russian military, suspected of being a ­senior officer in the GRU.

“I have zero interest in spies; I don’t bother with James Bond films,” said Ms D’Argy Smith, clearly shaken by the revelation, having helped Bellingcat with its investigation, “But we were such good friends. She was like a goddaughter or a niece. It was upsetting to find out.

“She had lots of male friends but they never seemed worthy. She was so attractive and the men looked ordinary and I never understood it.”

From Malta, Kolobova moved to Ostia, just outside Rome. She would criss-cross Europe, taking the train from Moscow to Paris via Belarus, travelling on a passport that would later prove to be a fake, issued by the GRU.

In Paris in 2011, she set up her first jewellery business under the brand name Serein. Bellingcat believes this was the “likely seeding phase” of the GRU’s long-term plan to deploy their asset as a “socialite and businesswoman”.

A year later, Kolobova married an Italian man with Russian and Ecuadorian passports in secret. Ms D’Argy Smith was sent photographs of the wedding.

But within 12 months, the husband had died in Moscow at the age of 30 registered on July 13, 2013, and– the death certificate recording double pneumonia and lupus, a potentially debilitating disease but which affects women more than men.

After the wedding, Kolobova made her move back to Italy, setting up her jewellery company Serein SRL, describing herself as a trader in jewellery and luxury goods.

Later that year she flew to Bahrain, a post on Facebook showing her meeting His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the country’s then-prime minister.

There were also trips to the UK, and on one occasion Kolobova stayed overnight with a prominent British family at their stately home. One branch of the family has been a serious donor to the Conservative Party although it is understood that British intelligence agencies do not believe she was ever active in the UK.

By 2015, Kolobova had moved into a large apartment overlooking the Bay of Naples in one of the city’s more ‘elegant’ postcodes. ”

Kolobova opened a boutique in Naples selling her branded Serein jewellery, the website claiming it was bespoke and ‘made in Napoli”. In fact, according to Bellingcat, the jewellery was cheap stuff bought from Chinese wholesalers, and as much of a con as the woman selling it. Ms D’Argy Smith described the set up as “amateurish”.

In the same year, Kolobova became secretary of the fundraising charity Lions Club Napoli Monte Nuovo, first established as a branch of the Lions club by a Nato officer. Energetic and committed, the GRU officer even offered to pay members’ fees to encourage joiners and bump up the numbers.

Through the club, the spy, who spoke fluent Italian and English with a discernible Russian accent, “befriended a number of Nato officers”. One of them, who has not been identified, admitted to Bellingcat that he had a “brief romantic relationship” with her. In an email to Ms D’Arcy Smith, she wrote that a US Navy employee, who was a photographer, had “a little crush” on her.

Another Nato employee said to be ‘close’ to her worked in data systems. Nato declined to comment on intelligence matters.

The spy also became friends with Colonel Sheila Bryant, the then Inspector General for the US Naval Forces in Europe and Africa. Ms Bryant told Bellingcat that she thought Maria Adela’s backstory was “confusing and unconvincing”. and questioned, “why would anyone abandon their child in the Soviet Union?”

Colonel Bryant was also mystified by the source of her wealth and as a result, kept communications to arms-length subjects of “social interaction” that usually involved Maria Adela discussing her “emotional issues with men”.

During this time, the spy received invitations to all sorts of Nato or US military events, including balls and fundraising dinners. Nato employees would also pop into the jewellery store and buy goods there.

In the wake of the Skripal poisoning, GRU’s operations had been exposed, their dealings uncovered by work carried out by MI5, MI6, GCHQ and foreign intelligence agencies. Within six months, the authorities in the UK had a pretty good handle on GRU foreign operations both in Britain and across Europe. Kolobova made a hurried exit.

In the following three years, she stayed in touch with her friends. As recently as last December, she sent Ms D’Argy Smith a message on WhatsApp that read: “Dearest dearest Marcelle!. There are [a] lot of things which I can’t (and never be able) to explain! But missing you a lot...”

The message was seemingly heartfelt, the closest the spy had come to a confession in the decade the Russian agent and the former Cosmo editor had been friends. “I don’t feel betrayed by her,” says Ms D’Argy Smith. “She is very resilient, very smart and a lateral thinker but once too often I saw her in tears. There was a vulnerability although it was never her undoing.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]