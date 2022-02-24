Russian invasion of Ukraine - what's happened today? Here's a round-up of our coverage so far

Police officers inspect the remains of a missile that fell in the street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. Picture: Reuters

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine in the early hours of this morning, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

LIVE UPDATES: ‘This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe’ – Ukrainian President says Russian forces are trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant. The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.

Explainer: Why has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Explainer: Russia has launched its long-feared “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Indo Daily: Ukraine crisis – why Ireland should be worried about a war 3000km away

Putin and his ‘henchmen’ will be held to account for ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine – Taoiseach

Speaking before an emergency EU Summit, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last night’s attack on Kyiv presents “most grave security situation” Europe has faced in decades.

‘My family and people are in shock. Everybody is stressed’ – Ukrainian man in Ireland tells how Irish people can help

Michael Baskin, who has lived in Ireland for 20 years has told how he feels Ireland and Europe can help the people of Ukraine as they come under Russian attack.

Large crowds gather outside Dáil to protest against Putin ideology

‘I’m very concerned for their wellbeing’ – fears for Irish couples expecting babies by surrogate mothers in Ukraine

Advocates for Irish couples having babies by surrogate mothers in Ukraine have said they are very concerned for the wellbeing of families who now face uncertainty about being able to take their newborns home.

Explainer: Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

The issue of Ukraine’s exclusion from Nato has been a long-standing obsession for Mr Putin, who bitterly remembers the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union under his predecessor Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s as “a decade of humiliation”.

‘I am afraid they will take my son’ – on the road with refugees as they try to flee Ukraine

Two Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion stood in the cold with their bags at the Hungarian border on Thursday, waiting for relatives living in Hungary to arrive and take them to safety.

Huge traffic jams in Kyiv as thousands try to flee Ukraine after Russian invasion

Miles of traffic jams have formed in the capital of Ukraine as citizens attempt to flee from Russian forces invading the country

Invasion fallout – Russia facing expulsion on all major sporting fronts as Ireland's Ukraine tie set for move

Russia are facing the prospect of expulsion from major sporting events, such as the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup finals and the removal of hosting rights for the Champions League final this year.

Russian invasion to push consumer prices even higher as petrol costs up again

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set put further pressure on consumer prices, with energy and petrol and diesel costs expected to keep rising.