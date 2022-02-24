Russian invasion of Ukraine - what's happened today? Here's a round-up of our coverage so far

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine in the early hours of this morning, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant. The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.
Explainer: Russia has launched its long-feared “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in a televised address to his citizens in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Speaking before an emergency EU Summit, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last night’s attack on Kyiv presents “most grave security situation” Europe has faced in decades.
Michael Baskin, who has lived in Ireland for 20 years has told how he feels Ireland and Europe can help the people of Ukraine as they come under Russian attack.
Advocates for Irish couples having babies by surrogate mothers in Ukraine have said they are very concerned for the wellbeing of families who now face uncertainty about being able to take their newborns home.
The issue of Ukraine’s exclusion from Nato has been a long-standing obsession for Mr Putin, who bitterly remembers the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union under his predecessor Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s as “a decade of humiliation”.
Two Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion stood in the cold with their bags at the Hungarian border on Thursday, waiting for relatives living in Hungary to arrive and take them to safety.
Miles of traffic jams have formed in the capital of Ukraine as citizens attempt to flee from Russian forces invading the country
Russia are facing the prospect of expulsion from major sporting events, such as the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup finals and the removal of hosting rights for the Champions League final this year.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is set put further pressure on consumer prices, with energy and petrol and diesel costs expected to keep rising.