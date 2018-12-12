Alleged Russian agent Maria Butina is expected to plead guilty to at least one of the charges against her in a Washington DC court today.

Russian gun rights activist to admit spy charge in the US

Butina (30), a Russian gun rights activist, is accused of trying to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and influence US policy toward Russia.

She was charged with conspiracy and working as an unregistered agent of the Russian government after her arrest in the US in July.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges and has since been held in solitary confinement awaiting sentencing.

But according to a court filing on Monday, Butina appears to be cooperating with investigators and will plead guilty to at least one of those charges when she appears today.

"The parties have resolved this matter," a filing by Butina's lawyer said.

Butina's case represents just one of many apparent attempts by relatively fringe Russian actors to reach out to the Trump campaign in 2015 and 2016 with offers of arranging a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

However, Butina appeared to make deep inroads with the gun lobbyists of the NRA, one of the earliest and most vocal groups to come out in support of Mr Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

She widely publicised her efforts to network with NRA officials and Republican presidential candidates, and owed much of her success in wooing the NRA to her background as a quasi-libertarian gun rights activist in Russia.

She fell in with a former Russian senator, Alexander Torshin, who had also fostered close ties with several NRA officials.

Butina suddenly resigned as head of her gun rights organisation in 2015, and then began frequent travels to the US, eventually enrolling in a graduate programme at American University in Washington.

All the while, she kept in regular contact with Mr Torshin, who acted as a handler, as she continued to network with NRA officials and work to establish back channels between Russian officials and Trump's campaign.

It is unclear when she caught the attention of US authorities, but she was arrested in July when she was deemed a flight risk.

