Russian generals putting their lives on the line can see true price of their leader’s folly

Costly attacks: Vladimir Putin

Dominic Nicholls

Although Russia has claimed a victory in the city of Lysychansk, leaders in both Moscow and Kyiv may look favourably on the end of the fighting in the last pocket of the Luhansk region.

The area has limited strategic value, so while it is always regrettable for a defending force to cede ground, Kyiv’s troops there have largely achieved their mission: slow down the Russian advance, make them pay dearly for every mile gained and get out without being decisively engaged.

