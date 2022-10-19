Russian general makes rare admission that Ukrainian troops are advancing in south and east

Sergei Surovikin has spoken about the pressure Russian troops have come under. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters

The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they are under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.

And in another sign of Russian concern about the situation on the ground eight months into its invasion, the Kremlin-installed chief of the strategic southern region of Kherson yesterday announced an “organised, gradual displacement” of civilians from four towns on the Dnipro River.

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the western bank of the 2,200-km-long Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine.

“The situation in the area of the ‘Special Military Operation’ can be described as tense,” Sergei Surovikin, a Russian air force general named this month to take charge, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel.

On Kherson, Surovikin said: “The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson.”

Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians, although Kyiv has accused Moscow’s forces of war crimes.

Russian troop positions in Kupiansk and Lyman in eastern Ukraine and the area between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih in Kherson province were cited by Surovikin as under continuous attack.

He appeared to concede that there was a danger of Ukrainian forces advancing towards the city of Kherson, which lies near the mouth of the Dnipro on the west bank, and is hard for Russia to resupply from the east because the main bridge across the Dnipro has been badly damaged by Ukrainian bombing.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed Kherson region chief, said the risk of attack by Ukrainian forces led to a decision to evacuate some civilians from four towns.

“The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive,” Mr Saldo said in a video statement.

The Russian military was preparing to repel the offensive, he said, and “where the military operates, there is no place for civilians. Let the Russian army fulfil its task.”

Meanwhile, the head of Germany’s national cyber security agency has been fired by the government over allegations he kept excessively close ties to Russia. Arne Schoenbohm was yesterday dismissed as head of the BSI agency “with immediate effect” by Nancy Faeser, the interior minister.

Rumours that he was facing the sack emerged earlier this month after ZDF’s Magazin Royale, a satirical late-night TV show, broadcast an investigation into an industrial association he co-founded in 2012.

The Cyber Security Council Germany (CSCG), which Mr Schoenbohm chaired until he became the head of the BSI in 2016, was prone to influence from Russian companies and even the Kremlin’s intelligence agencies, the report said. Mr Schoenbohm (53) has been criticised for maintaining contact with the group​​​​​​​.