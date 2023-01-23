| 11.9°C Dublin

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war

Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko Expand

Mogomotsi Magome

Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the US and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov yesterday.

Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those made last year by Russian president Vladimir Putin that his country was ready for talks but Ukraine's Western allies prevented that from happening.

