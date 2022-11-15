Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov laughs off hospital admission ‘rumours’

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, dodged claims yesterday that he was admitted to hospital while in Indonesia, rejecting what he described as foreign press “rumours”.

Indonesian officials triggered a scare when they told reporters that the 72-year-old had been taken to hospital with a heart condition upon arrival on the island of Bali for the G20 summit.

Mr Lavrov’s spokesman was quick to laugh off the reports and the Russian foreign ministry published a video of him on a patio in his shorts, reading documents by a pool.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, was heard on video asking Mr Lavrov, a notorious heavy drinker and chain smoker, about the reports.

Mr Lavrov made no mention of whether he had visited hospital, but said “Western journalists” had form for spreading disinformation about Vladimir Putin’s health.

“They’ve been writing about our president for years that he’s sick. There’s nothing new here,” he said.

Mr Lavrov said he was busy getting ready for a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart.

Tass, the Russian state-owned news agency, also put out a photograph of what appeared to be a smiling Mr Lavrov next to a swimming pool.

Wayan Koster, governor of Bali, later claimed Mr Lavrov had visited hospital for what he said was a check-up, and that the minister was in good health.

Two officials earlier named the hospital where Mr Lavrov was taken and said he received treatment for a heart condition.

The Russian diplomat, who has served as the foreign minister since 2004, went to Bali as head of the Russian delegation after Putin decided not to attend the G20 himself.

Mr Lavrov, known for his penchant for whiskey, petitioned against the smoking ban in the United Nations building during his posting there in the 1990s.

His spokesman, however, said a few years ago that Mr Lavrov only has “a couple of cigarettes a day” these days.

Mr Lavrov was known to rebel against mandatory mask wearing during the cornaviurs pandemic.







