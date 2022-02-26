Russian forces are becoming increasingly frustrated by what the United States believes is a viable and very determined Ukrainian resistance, as Moscow commits more and more troops to its invasion, a senior US defence official has said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said it appeared Russian commanders did not plan for enough fuel and basic logistics support, and were now trying to adjust.

The Russian military continued to pound Kyiv and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles on day three of a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing west toward the European Union.

The US official said Washington saw indications of "viable Ukrainian resistance."

"We know that they have not made the progress that they have wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official said.

"It has slowed them down," the official added.

The official estimated Moscow had now deployed into Ukraine more than half of the over 150,000 troops it had arrayed around the country prior to the invasion, up from a previous estimate of 30pc just a day earlier.

The US believes Russian forces were now 30 km (19 miles) north of Kyiv -- but that could change at any time, the official said.

"(They) have not gotten any closer than that," the official said.

The official estimated that Russia had fired more than 250 missiles, mostly short-range, at Ukrainian targets, some of which hit civilian infrastructure.

Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces as Ukraine’s president refused to leave the city.

The warning issued on Saturday advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.

Russian troops continued to storm toward Ukraine’s capital on Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future.

He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools.

There also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which US officials have described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate objective.

Read More

In a chilling statement issued several hours earlier, Ukraine President Mr Zelensky said of Russia: “This is the night they will storm”.

As his country confronted explosions and gunfire, and as the fate of Kyiv hung in the balance, Mr Zelensky appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack.

“This night we have to stand firm,” he said. “The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now.”

Mr Zelensky was urged to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. The official quoted the president as saying that “the fight is here” and that he needed anti-tank ammunition but “not a ride”.

He said earlier today that the Kyiv was still under Ukrainian control. "We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," he said in a video message posted on his social media.

"We have the courage to defend our homeland, to defend Europe," Mr Zelenskiy added.

Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested small Russian units were probing Ukrainian defences to clear a path for the main forces.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has extended a curfew he imposed two days ago to run from 5pm until 8am.

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine was aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighbourhoods have been hit since the invasion began on Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.

As fighting persisted, Ukraine’s military reported shooting down an II-76 Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official. It was unclear how many were on board, with transport planes able to carry up to 125 paratroopers.

A second Russian military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles south of Kyiv, according to two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine who spoke to the Associated Press.

Expand Close People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People take cover as an air-raid siren sounds, near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The Russian military has not commented on either plane.

It remains unclear how many people overall have died so far. Ukraine’s health minister reported on Saturday that 198 people, including three children, have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded during Europe’s largest ground offensive since the second World War. It was unclear whether the figure included both military and civilian casualties.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said almost 116,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Thursday.

It tweeted: "Latest update is that almost 116,000 have fled to neighbouring countries since 24 Feb - mainly Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.

"Numbers are rising."

Expand Close An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Mr Zelensky has tweeted that he and US President Joe Biden spoke by phone and discussed “strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an antiwar coalition.”

Mr Biden subsequently signed a memo clearing the way for the US to expedite up to 600 million dollars (£448 million) in emergency military assistance to the Ukrainian government, though it was not immediately clear how quickly the aid would flow.

Mr Zelensky’s whereabouts were kept secret after he told European leaders in a call Thursday that he was Russia’s No 1 target — and that they might not see him again alive.

His office later released a video of him standing with senior aides outside the presidential office and saying that he and other government officials would stay in the capital.

He later appealed for cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack, but also posted a video just before 8am (6am London) to show he was still alive.

Expand Close Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Firefighters extinguish fire in an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution telling Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately.

The veto was expected, but the United States and its supporters argued that the effort would highlight Moscow’s international isolation.

The 11-1 vote — with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining — showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.

The resolution’s failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the 193-member UN General Assembly, where there are no vetoes.

There was no immediate timetable for a potential Assembly vote.





Expand Close People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Spearheaded by the US and Albania, the Security Council resolution would have deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

It called for Moscow immediately to pull out its military and stop using force against Ukraine, and to reverse a decision to recognise two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they can function as statements of world opinion.

In an Assembly meeting on Wednesday as Moscow’s invasion loomed, dozens of countries condemned Russia or expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

Russia and ally Syria defended Moscow’s moves.