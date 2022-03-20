‘Russian forces are not soldiers. This is barbaric’ – the ice cream man from Ashbourne who is poised for battle

Pawel Sadzikowski, from Ashbourne, Co Meath, and 10 other foreign volunteers in a tent at Medyka waiting to join the battle. Photo: David Conachy

‘Come this way,” Pawel Sadzikowski said, opening the flap of a large tent, welcoming another volunteer inside. A mother stands with a baby on her hips, women sit on luggage. Beyond them, at the back of the tent, more than half a dozen men in army fatigues sit on chairs, checking over kit bags, readying for war.

They are part of an international legion of volunteers from around the world going to join Ukraine’s army to defend the country from Russian attack.

Pawel, an ice cream seller from Ashbourne, Co Meath, is the soldier tasked with leading them across the Polish border at Medyka to Ukraine.

A Polish native, he left behind his wife and two children, aged seven and 14, and his business in Co Meath, to sign up to Ukraine’s so-called international legion two weeks ago.

He has been stationed in western Ukraine for 11 days, introducing volunteers to the war zone. His wife is extremely worried.

“She says I am a stupid man,” he said, but he gets where she’s coming from.

His seven-year-old son, meanwhile, doesn’t understand.

“He is happy that daddy’s in the war. He is happy, you know,” he said.

“My daughter is very… how to explain… very worried. She is 14 years old, and she understands everything.”

Pawel is aware of the risks. He has military experience from his time in the Polish army and can use a gun — but as he said himself, that was 20 years ago.

Last weekend Russian missiles hit an army training centre at Yaroviv, south of Lviv and close to the border. Thirty-five men were killed, many of them volunteer soldiers, and dozens more were injured.

“I know what may happen... it is one way, maybe,” he said.

Pawel was moved to go to war when Russian troops stepped up attacks on civilian targets. “Russian forces are not soldiers. This is barbaric, barbaric. They are not soldiers. Soldiers shoot soldiers, not women and children,” he said.

It is also a motivation for the 11 volunteers Pawel will lead into Poland at first light the following morning.

Chris, from south Yorkshire, said: “The biscuit was the bombing of the children’s hospital. It was an absolutely outrageous and disgraceful thing.”

He trained in the British army and afterwards worked in Afghanistan, Syria and Sierra Leone as a marksman providing “overwatch” or cover for security detail.

He flew to Poland on a Ryanair flight from Dublin on Tuesday, in full combat gear, having spent the weekend visiting his girlfriend.

John, from Essex, said he signed up to help civilians, not fight on the front line.

“To be honest with you, I’m not here to fight somebody else’s war. I don’t think the other lads are either. I think we are here to help with getting people out. All the lads that I have spoken to at the moment have said they would rather do extractions than go fight in a war.”

John, a former soldier, had been delivering aid supplies to Poland but decided it was not enough.

“I was travelling back to England last weekend and I got as far as Germany. I got out of the van and got on a plane and flew back. Just dropping the aid off wasn’t enough for me. It just wouldn’t settle with me. Lucky enough, I had my kit with me already, just in case.”

On Tuesday night the men prepared to bed down in the tent, beside the pedestrian crossing from Medyka into Ukraine, facing into an uncertain war, unsure of when or if they will return home, or the weaponry they will have to defend themselves in the event of battle.

Pawel said he intends to stay until “it’s finished”.

“I feel OK, I am a lucky man. My life to this moment was not so bad.”