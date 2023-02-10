Russian force for new eastern offensive now ‘bigger than the original invasion’

Russia has prepared nearly 2,000 tanks and 300,000 soldiers for a renewed offensive to seize Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in the coming weeks, a Ukrainian intelligence officer has warned.

The attack is expected to be bolstered by thousands more armoured vehicles, artillery systems and hundreds of fighter jets and helicopters.

It is expected to coincide with the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion last February 24 and is intended to end months of stalemate on the battlefield.

Military analysts have claimed the long-awaited offensive has already started and is expected to accelerate as the symbolic date approaches.

“We expect in the next 10 days a new, huge invasion,” a Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine believes Russia has more than 300,000 troops inside the country, almost double the amount that were amassed on its borders before the start of the war.

Russia has also prepared 1,800 tanks, 3,950 armoured vehicles, 2,700 artillery systems, 810 Soviet-era multi- launch rocket systems, 400 jets and 300 helicopters, according to estimates made by Kyiv.

“It’s much bigger than what took place in the first wave,” the official said. “They don’t pay attention to any casualties or losses on the battlefield.”

General Valery Gerasimov, who was last month appointed overall commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, is expected to focus attempts on capturing the remaining Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Kyiv has desperately appealed for its western allies to accelerate deliveries of weapons in anticipation of the renewed offensive.

Until now, Putin’s forces have managed only to secure incremental gains around Bakhmut in Donetsk and Kreminna in neighbouring Luhansk at the cost of tens of thousands of troops.

Yesterday, Serhii Haidai, the regional governor of Luhansk, said Russian troops were trying to push westwards through snow-covered forests.

“These attacks are practically a daily occurrence. We see small groups of Russian soldiers trying to advance. There is continuous firing,” he said. However, he claimed the Russian forces “haven’t had any success” as Ukraine’s troops have pushed them back.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War reported Moscow had most probably regained the initiative in Luhansk after pouring several divisions into the area.

“The commitment of significant elements of at least three major divisions to offensive operations indicates the Russian offensive has begun,” the institute said.