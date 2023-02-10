| 10.6°C Dublin

Russian force for new eastern offensive now ‘bigger than the original invasion’

Ukrainian service members ride a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Photo: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

Ukrainian service members ride a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Photo: Yevhen Titov/Reuters

Joe Barnes

Russia has prepared nearly 2,000 tanks and 300,000 soldiers for a renewed offensive to seize Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in the coming weeks, a Ukrainian intelligence officer has warned.

The attack is expected to be bolstered by thousands more armoured vehicles, artillery systems and hundreds of fighter jets and helicopters.

