Russian fighter pilots can’t match Ukrainian air force tactics

Russian fighter pilots are unable to handle flying in poor weather and struggle to match the tactics of the Ukrainian air force, the Kyiv pilots battling them in the skies have said.

In interviews where they identify themselves only by their call signs or first name, the pilots said Russia had underestimated the Ukrainian air force, amid reports that hundreds of Russian aircraft have been shot down.

“It’s our land, it’s our families, it’s our cities. We are defending them.

“That’s the main motivation for us. And we succeed in this because the Russians are surprised,” said one 29-year-old MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “Juice”, in an interview with the news magazine Coffee or Die.

“They were not expecting resistance in the air at all,” he said. “We are trained to do crazy s***,” added the pilot, who said he simply flies “faster and lower” than Russia’s missile defence systems can deal with.

“Juice” said the pilots were glued to their jets, only leaving them to use the toilet, and they slept with their radios.

Another flier, who gave his name as “Andriy”, told CNN that Russia had an advantage in terms of numbers but claimed its air force now fears flying sorties because of their high losses.

“Many Russian pilots refuse to fight, because we are shooting them down,” he told the US network.

Ukrainian officials say they have shot down around 100 Russian jets and a further 120 helicopters.

The exact details of how Ukraine has held back Russia’s air force are shrouded in secrecy but it is said to rely on “unique” tactics and high-risk missions.

Ukraine has also benefited from a mixture of old air defence weapons as well as US-provided Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

Training by Nato allies also seems to be a factor. Ukrainian pilots have reportedly trained with the California Air National Guard’s air fighter wing. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

