Russian ‘false flag’ videos are ridiculed by analysts

The Kremlin’s information war on Ukraine has faced ridicule after footage from pro-Russian separatists appeared to show a man pretending his leg had been blown off in a Ukrainian artillery strike.

The video, released by the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, showed a man writhing on the ground in agony with his left leg missing below the knee.

But as comrades carried him away, the camera inadvertently showed that his left leg was already a prosthetic one, the lower half of which had been detached.

The footage was later removed from social media, but not before it had been widely shared and mocked.

“They need a bigger production budget,” said one Twitter user.

The Donetsk video was one of several pieces of footage denounced as part of Russia’s “false flag” campaign, in which incidents are staged to give a pretext for war.

Also ridiculed online yesterday was a senior war correspondent from Rossiya 1, a Russian state TV station. He was filmed in Donetsk filing grim-faced dispatches from a city that he said was under heavy Ukrainian shelling and warning of an imminent Ukrainian invasion.

Britain and the US have been warning for weeks of Kremlin false flag attacks to create a justification for the Russian troops massed over the border to invade.

However, web-savvy analysts have quickly identified many of them as unsophisticated fakes.

On Friday, for example, bomb squads were seen in the Donbas region in footage released by the Luhansk People’s Republic.

A video clip shows a military vehicle as it tows a car allegedly packed with explosives away from a bridge along the Lugansk-Izvarino highway.

However, the video’s metadata showed it had been recorded two years ago.

The volume of disinformation clips circulating on social media is growing.

Analysts are able to quickly refute the majority, but it is still having its desired impact, according to Christo Grozev, investigative website Bellingcat’s executive director. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

