Russian deserter opens fire on police as he tries to return from Ukraine war

The suspected act of mutiny is the latest among Russian soldiers angry over their deployment to Ukraine.

The Russian solder was said to have been trying to return from the Ukraine war when he was stopped by police at a customs post. Photo: Stock image Expand

The Russian solder was said to have been trying to return from the Ukraine war when he was stopped by police at a customs post. Photo: Stock image

George Styllis

A Russian deserter opened fire on police in the southern Russian town of Novoshakhtinsk, wounding one officer, in the latest case of apparent mutiny over the war in Ukraine.

Reports suggest the man was serving in Ukraine and was trying to return to Russia when he encountered police near a customs post.

