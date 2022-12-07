Russian deserter opens fire on police as he tries to return from Ukraine war

The Russian solder was said to have been trying to return from the Ukraine war when he was stopped by police at a customs post. Photo: Stock image

A Russian deserter opened fire on police in the southern Russian town of Novoshakhtinsk, wounding one officer, in the latest case of apparent mutiny over the war in Ukraine.

Reports suggest the man was serving in Ukraine and was trying to return to Russia when he encountered police near a customs post.

According to the Tass news agency, the man was carrying a machine gun. Other reports said he was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Police locked down roads and schools and urged people to stay inside their homes as they searched for the suspect. The man had emerged from a forest when police in the village of Novaya Sokolovka were alerted to his presence, according to Baza news agency, adding that he was carrying a Kalashnikov. As they approached the suspect, he opened fire and fled the scene. The suspected act of mutiny is the latest among Russian soldiers angry over their deployment to Ukraine. In September, the Kremlin admitted that it had made “mistakes” in its mobilisation drive after a man shot a military recruitment officer in a draft centre. The drive has also prompted an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Russians and triggered anti-war protests across the country.

