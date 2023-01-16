| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Russian deserter makes great escape via one of the toughest borders in world

Mercenary exposed brutality of Putin’s Wagner group

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/File Photo Expand

Close

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/File Photo

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/File Photo

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photo: Reuters/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/File Photo

James Kilner

A Russian mercenary commander fled from his homeland into Norway by creeping past border watchtowers, dodging rifle fire and scrambling away from tracker dogs.

Andrei Medvedev claimed that at about 2am on Friday he climbed two barbed wire fences guarding the 200km-long Russia-Norway border in the Arctic, and then ran across the frozen Pasvik River.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy