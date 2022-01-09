Russian demands backfire as Sweden and Finland look to build Nato links

Russian demands that the United States ban Sweden and Finland from joining Nato have backfired, with both countries pledging to build closer links with the military alliance.

A belligerent Kremlin threatening a possible invasion of Ukraine has given fresh impetus to the push to join Nato in the two countries, which are militarily unaligned and tried to avoid taking sides in the Cold War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressive rhetoric in recent weeks has caused shifts in long-standing party policies, with one Finnish MP saying the country was now “closer than it has ever been” to applying for Nato membership. Washington has told Sweden and Finland it backs their right to choose their alliances ahead of talks between US and Russian officials in Geneva tomorrow.

Last Friday, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, rejected Russian demands that Nato not admit new members. “Nato never promised not to admit new members. It could not and would not,” he said.

Nato will refuse Mr Putin’s demand that the alliance limit its expansion in Europe at the Nato-Russia Summit in Brussels on Wednesday and will stress Nato’s “open-door” policy to promote stability and peace in Europe.

“In Sweden, it is we who get to decide on our foreign and security policy and who we choose to cooperate with,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

