Russian commander outlines ambitious strategy, with inroads to Moldovan territory Transnistria part of blueprint

Russia is aiming to occupy all of southern Ukraine as well as taking the Donbas in the east, a top Russian commander said yesterday, indicating a major shift in Moscow’s war goals.

Major General Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of the Central Military District, said one of the current objectives for Russian troops is to gain “full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine”.

“Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria [in neighbouring Moldova, to the west], where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population,” he told a meeting, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Taking enough territory to physically reach Transnistria – if that is the goal – would require Russia to not only hold the territory it has seized so far, but also to make gains further west, including the city of Odesa, where there has been relatively little fighting.

Analysts have said this would be highly ambitious, especially given the recent loss of the Moskva warship, which would have helped to provide aerial cover for an invasion of the coastal city.

However, other experts have suggested the comments indicate Russia intends to hold on to its current gains in the south and preserve the option for a future offensive towards Transnistria.

“My interpretation of the statement by Minnekayev is that Russia intends to hold on to what they’ve taken in the south, (which is) largely assumed at this point, and try to pressure Ukraine over time on the economic front, including via blockade,” said Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at the Centre for a New American Security in the US.

Transnistria is a separatist exclave in Moldova, a former Soviet nation, where there has been a frozen conflict for almost 30 years. The unrecognised breakaway state borders Ukraine on its east and has been under Moscow’s control for years, but the military conflict there ended in 1992.

Claims of “oppression” of Russian speakers there echo identical claims made by Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, about alleged discrimination in Ukraine before he started the war. Maj Gen Minnekayev also once again invoked the idea of connecting with the Russian-annexed region of Crimea, something that Moscow has been pushing for since the beginning of the war.

He said: “Control over the Donbas would allow us to build a land bridge to Crimea and be able to oversee vital infrastructure of the Ukrainian armed forces and Black Sea ports that handle agriculture and metals exports to other countries.”

Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but has struggled to fully integrate it into Russia as it remains detached by the Black Sea, except for a bridge that was built in 2018.

Maj Gen Minnekayev’s comments were the most detailed description yet of Russia’s goals in the “second phase” of its operation, which was forced on the Kremlin after Ukraine’s dogged resistance around the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine’s defence ministry denounced Maj Gen Minnekayev’s comments as Russian “imperialism”.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, dismissed the Russian military plan.

“We have our own scenarios to defend Ukraine and I would point out that plenty of Kremlin plans have already been ruined by the work of our army and our people,” he said.

Russian forces in Ukraine may have suffered as many as 20,000 casualties, according to a briefly published report on a pro-Kremlin website yesterday. It was quickly taken down again, with the site claiming that it had been hacked. The post on the VK Russian social media network said more than 13,000 soldiers had been killed in Ukraine and 7,000 were missing in action.

The Kremlin’s stated goals for the devastating war in Ukraine have changed greatly since the invasion began in February.

Putin originally claimed he had no intentions to occupy the neighbouring country. Swathes of Ukraine’s south, however, have been under de-facto Russian occupation for almost two months, with the Russian military raising its flag over Ukrainian towns and in some places installing pro-Russian mayors to replace local legitimate authorities. Russian troops are facing heavy hostility from civilians in southern Ukraine, with residents taking to the street for pro-Ukraine rallies and facing off against Russian tanks.

Yesterday, Mr Zelensky warned that Russia was planning to hold a series of sham independence referendums to legitimise its control of cities in the south such as Kherson, the first major city to fall to Russian forces.

Russia has already raised its flag over the city and waged a campaign of terror against anyone who speaks out against Moscow’s war. Mr Zelensky warned: “Any ‘Kherson People’s Republics’ are not going to fly,” he said.

