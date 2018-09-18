Russia's defence ministry said one of its reconnaissance aircraft has been brought down by a Syrian surface-to-air missile over the Mediterranean Sea.

Russian claims military aircraft was 'pushed into path of Syrian government missiles by Israeli fighter jets'

Rescuers are searching for wreckage but do not expect survivors among the 15 people who were on board.

The Russian military said the plane was hit by accident by one of the missiles, which were aimed at four Israeli fighter jets that were attacking targets in the coastal province of Lattakia late on Monday.

Russia said the Israeli aircraft "pushed" the Russian plane into the line of fire.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of "intentional provocation" and said Israel did not warn Russia of its operation in the area until one minute before the strike.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian president Bashar Assad and it has two military bases in the country, including one close to the Mediterranean coast.

