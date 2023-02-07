| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Russian church leader ‘was Cold War KGB spy’

Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin (above). Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin (above). Photo: Reuters

Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin (above). Photo: Reuters

Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin (above). Photo: Reuters

James Kilner

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church worked as a spy for the KGB in the 1970s, according to newly declassified Swiss records.

Between ski trips to the Alps, Patriarch Kirill reportedly used a posting to Switzerland’s World Council of Churches in 1971 to collect information for the Soviet spy agency.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

Most Watched

Privacy