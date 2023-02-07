Russian church leader ‘was Cold War KGB spy’

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church worked as a spy for the KGB in the 1970s, according to newly declassified Swiss records.

Between ski trips to the Alps, Patriarch Kirill reportedly used a posting to Switzerland’s World Council of Churches in 1971 to collect information for the Soviet spy agency.

Now a close ally of Vladimir Putin, himself a former KGB agent, Mr Kirill, born Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev, arrived in Geneva as an ambitious 24-year-old looking to make his mark for the Soviet Union.

During the Cold War, religion in the USSR was treated with suspicion and used mainly as a tool to promote the Kremlin’s worldview. Clergymen often had to become KGB agents before they were allowed to travel abroad.

Codenamed “Mikhailov”, Mr Kirill’s mission was to manipulate council members into criticising the US, according to Swiss newspapers Sonntagszeitung and Le Matin Dimanche, which quoted declassified police records.

“I always had a feeling... with Kirill that he was looking for information,” one anonymous Russian exile who lived in Geneva said. “He was very friendly but asked a lot of questions.”

Mr Kirill’s nephew, also a Russian Orthodox priest, has denied the reports.

Neither the Russian Orthodox Church nor the World Council of Churches, an umbrella group of 352 different churches, have commented.

Mr Kirill, who became the church’s leader in 2009, has backed Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and called on Russians to fight to defend “the Fatherland”.