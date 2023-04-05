| 10.6°C Dublin

Russian children’s commissioner, wanted for war crimes, says abducted Ukrainian children will be returned to families

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov Expand

Edith M Lederer

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine, has told a UN meeting they were taken for their safety and Moscow is coordinating with international organisations to return them to their families.

Ambassadors from Western countries boycotted the informal UN Security Council meeting, sending low-level diplomats instead.

