‘Russian bombs hit a maternity hospital — We had to get Tilly out’

In the dead of night, at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, thousands of families waited in freezing temperatures for the checkpoint to open. There were three hours to go until morning.

Standing in the middle of the crowd, an Irish couple carried a baby seat, two suitcases and rucksack but no baby.

They had walked for 10 hours to reach the safety of the border, alongside the thousands of families caught up in the mass exodus. It was Friday, February 25, the day after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.

Gavin and Lesley Anne Grimes waited in the dark, alongside Ukranian mothers with newborn babies, and young children standing in the cold.

“Families with no idea what the future held, what the future had in store for them,” said Gavin.

When the checkpoint opened, they saw husbands and boys as young as 16 turned back by border police, under a new law to keep men from leaving the country. Lesley Anne recalled the awful “screams of the women, and the kids leaving their Dads.”

They shuffled forward, holding their Irish passports. Angry women began shouting at Gavin. Some lashed out at him with their bags.

“They thought I was Ukrainian I was trying to explain that I was Irish and trying to leave the country,” he said.

“’Why did their husbands have to turn back, and I was allowed out?’ That will stay with me forever.”

The Grimeses are one of several Irish couples who hoped to have a baby through surrogacy in Ukraine. They carried a baby seat but no baby over the border because the bombardment forced them out of the capital city before their biological child was born.

Her due date was February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Grimeses’ long walk to the Polish border crossing was just one leg in a fraught and perilous journey to bring their baby and her surrogate mother to safety.

In fact, the journey started seven years earlier, when Lesley Anne was diagnosed with a disease called Familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). The condition causes hundreds of thousands of polyps in the colon, that ultimately affected her chances of having children.

Having moved back to Ireland from China, to get married and start a family, they were devastated. On their honeymoon, they discovered Lesley Anne was pregnant. They had Tadgh, now five, a “miracle baby” and desperately wanted a sibling for him. Doctors insisted having another child would endanger her life.

They considered various options before deciding on gestational surrogacy.

An embryo fertilised from her eggs and his sperm would be implanted in a surrogate mother who would carry it to term.

They tapped into the Irish surrogacy community to Ukraine and learned about one of the few countries where commercial surrogacy is legal. There have been controversies around international surrogacy there. But the process in Ukraine is regulated —there are protections for surrogate mothers and biological parents are on the birth certificate.

“The ethics of it were really important to us,” said Gavin. “We wanted to make sure if we were going to do surrogacy, that we do it in the right way with ultra-care for the surrogate mum.

"If we did choose a surrogate mum, she would be like an extension to the family, and we wanted to be sure that she was doing it for the right reasons.”

An agency introduced them to their surrogate mother, who they call Anna to protect her privacy. She had been a surrogate before, so knew what to expect, and had a family of her own, with a son Tadgh’s age. They bonded over several visits to Ukraine.

By June last year, Anna was carrying Gavin and Lesley Anne’s baby. Her due date was February 24, 2022.

As Anna sent the Grimeses pictures of her bulging bump, Russian troops massed at the Ukrainian border and the US warned of an invasion. Gavin and Lesley Anne were determined to be present for the birth.

By February, the Department of Foreign Affairs was working to help get Irish parents and surrogacy babies out of Ukraine. But the Grimeses were going in. Gavin flew to Kyiv on February 13, against advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Lesley Anne followed on February 20, also against official advice. “I listened to what they had to say, but I knew I had to go out there, for my little girl. It was a no brainer,” she said.

They felt completely safe.

Anna kept telling them nothing was going to happen. Their friends told them nothing would happen.

“I don’t know what I was expecting, but it was absolutely normal,” said Gavin. “Kids playing in the playground.

Everyone we talked to, none thought an invasion was going to happen.”

Just in case, Gavin organised an exit plan. He booked accommodation in the relatively safe area of Lviv in western Ukraine and organised a driver to be on standby.

“If anything happened, they and Anna and her family would go west.

The Grimeses counted down the days to Anna’s due date. The night before they had dinner in their hotel, noting the scores of guests milling about at a black-tie function, no hint of worry about an impending war.

They awoke suddenly at 5am. “We didn’t know why we had both woken up together. Then we heard a bang,” said Gavin. They thought at first it might be fireworks, until they heard a second, and then a third bang.

“It was this dull boom, and we knew straight away it was a bomb, and that it was close. We opened the balcony window and the scariest thing we ever witnessed, a missile came over our head, sounding like a fighter jet,” he said. “We saw the missile, and then the explosion. It’s still clear in my head.”

They were terrified but remembered their plan. By 5.30am, the Grimeses had hauled their luggage and a baby seat downstairs to the foyer, where staff handed out lists of local bomb shelters to guests and air raid sirens blared overhead. Their driver was on the way to take them to Lviv.

They rang Anna from the car intending to collect her family. She refused to leave. “She was adamant she was going to be safe. She was going to stay with her family,” said Gavin. “We had to respect that.”

Gavin promised Anna he would return to Kyiv for Tilly’s birth, after leaving Lesley Anne at the border. They stayed in “constant contact” during the journey.

They drove out of Kyiv against convoys of oncoming Ukrainian army tanks, Missiles lit up the sky. They watched as people ran from houses.

“You’re in the middle of the city and you imagine that it’s a target for missiles — is the next one going to come and hit a building beside you? You’re seeing people running out of the city, or on bikes, trying to hitch a lift, with just plastic bags, and some with suitcases,” he said. “It will stay with us forever, it was harrowing.”

Four hours into the journey, they heard Lviv had been bombed. Gavin’s plan pivoted again. They decided it was safer to head for the border with Poland at the Medyka crossing.

Their driver dropped them as far as he could. “We said we’ll walk the rest of the way to the border, we wanted him to get back,” said Gavin.

When they got out of the car, the scale of the exodus hit them, thousands of Ukranian people all on foot, heading in the same direction.

“We started walking with our two suitcases, a baby seat on our back and our rucksack,” said Gavin. They walked for 10 hours. They had no food except for what they could buy at garages open along their route and stood for hours in the cold queuing at army checkpoints.

That was how they came to be at a Ukrainian border crossing at the dead of night, among thousands of fleeing families. “We were tired, and we were weary but that was a drop in the ocean compared to what these people had been through,” said Gavin. “We hadn’t slept in a couple of days. So what? We were surrounded by tens of thousands of wonderful families, all going through their own personal battles.”

By 2pm on Friday, they got to a hotel in Rzeszow, a city in Poland an hour from the border. It was 34 hours since the Russian tanks had invaded. They were about to sleep exhausted, when Anna texted: “I’m going to the hospital. The baby’s coming.”

Tilly was born in a city under bombardment that night at 8.15pm, Irish time. Anna sent them photographs of her, swaddled up in a blanket, the image of Gavin, according to Lesley Anne. “Just happy, just perfect,” she said.

The baby spent her first night in a bomb shelter. The entire maternity hospital was moved into the basement that night for safety. Gavin and Lesley Anne rang their families, torn between joy and anxiety.

“It was this whole mix of emotion. Ecstasy because you’ve had your baby, after this long difficult journey that you’ve been on for years, and despair.

“And every emotion in between. You’re worried about your baby, worried about Anna, worried about the staff in the hospital, worried about your Ukranian friends, worried about Ukraine,” said Gavin.

Days passed. The Grimeses doted on their new baby from afar. Anna returned to her family, still not wanting to leave Kyiv. With Russian tanks massing around the city and routes closed, Gavin realised he wasn’t going to get back in. Tilly for now was trapped.

From their hotel room in Rzeszow, Gavin hit the phones. He spoke to lawyers, surrogacy advocates, officials from DFA, humanitarian workers. He worked to get her documents in order, but other options were limited.

As Tilly was safe, they could wait it out, hoping a humanitarian corridor would open, to allow safe passage out of Kyiv. Or they could evacuate, hire a nanny to take Tilly, a driver to bring her to the border, and security to keep them as safe as could be.

On Tuesday, March 2, everything changed. Russian bombs struck a maternity hospital in Kyiv forcing the evacuation of mothers and babies to a bomb shelter.

According to Gavin, one of the Irish surrogate babies was in the hospital when it was hit. “Where we thought was safe was no longer safe,” he said. They had to get Tilly out.

The exit plan that Gavin put in place that day would go on to provide a template for the extraction of future Irish surrogate babies trapped in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, March 3, a trusted nanny invested with power of attorney went to the hospital to collect Tilly.

Two high-performance cars, an Audi and Lexus, waited to bring them to the nearest border with Moldova.

The female drivers were chosen because they were at less risk of being turned back at checkpoints. Tilly’s documents were in order. But in an unexpected turn, hospital staff were reluctant to discharge Tilly into a warzone.

“They cared for her so much for, they thought it was risky, and I respect them for that so much,” said Gavin. But the Grimeses were prepared to take the calculated risk to get her out while it was still possible to get into Kyiv.

Tilly was discharged by the maternity hospital at 4.45pm, with 15 minutes to go before curfew fell on the city.

As Tilly was driven away towards the Moldovan border under perilous conditions, her parents rushed to get there from Poland. Their journey was fraught with delays and obstacles. Flights were diverted. Snow blocked roads.

They describe finally meeting Tilly early on Thursday March 3 as a moment suspended in time. Driving a few hundred yards over the border into Ukraine, spotting immediately the red Audi and the silver Lexus, the door of the Audi opening and a woman emerging with a newborn wrapped in blankets.

Standing in front of a bank on a footpath in a Ukrainian frontier town, Lesley Anne and Gavin took Tilly in their arms and kissed her for the first time.

An air raid siren jolted them back into a war zone. They embraced their “heroic” drivers and trusted nannies and crossed back to Moldova.

Seven hours later, in the capital of Chisinau, the Grimeses shut the door of their hotel room, and hunkered down with Tilly for two days, relishing the joyful smell of nappies and making bottles. There were three other Irish surrogate babies in that convoy that morning, delivered to waiting parents.

It was reported that 14 Irish families were due to have babies through surrogate mothers in Ukraine between February and May.

Gavin and Lesley Anne want to stress that they are telling only their story.

At their bright and cheerful home in Greystones this weekend, Lesley Anne bounced Tilly on her lap. It’s clear that their extraordinary experience has left a profound mark.

A public health nurse came to their home to do a heel prick test on baby Tilly. The legal limbo in which parents through surrogacy exist in Ireland, meant that Lesley Anne didn’t have the legal authority to consent to the procedure.

There no legislation governing surrogacy in Ireland, so it is neither legal nor illegal. Even though Lesley Anne is Tilly’s biological mother and is on her Ukranian birth cert, Irish law recognises only the surrogate mother who gives birth as the child’s legal mother.

“We got her through the warzone, we get her over the border, got the help of the Department of Foreign Affairs to get her safely home. The minute we land in Dublin Airport, I am no longer her legal mother. I lose that. Even though I am the birth mother on the Ukranian birth cert. I have no legal right to my own daughter,” said Lesley Anne.

“I cannot bring her for her vaccines in a couple of weeks. If Tilly becomes unwell, I can’t take her to the hospital. I can’t consent to anything. I can’t take her abroad on my own. When she turns two, I can apply with Gavin’s permission for legal guardianship. The guardianship runs out when Tilly turns 18 and I’m no longer her Mum.”

An Oireachtas committee is examining international surrogacy. In a statement this weekend, the Irish Family Through Surrogacy network, which has helped couples like Gavin and Lesley Anne urged the Government to “act swiftly to ensure that all children born through surrogacy are protected and are afforded the basic human right of a legal relationship with both of their parents.”

The group said Gavin and Lesley Anne and other intended parents have gone to great lengths to assist and support surrogate mothers and their families.

Soon after they returned to Ireland, Anna texted the Grimeses and told them she was ready to leave Kyiv, a city then under intense fighting and bombardment.

“She texted me around 6pm. At 8pm, she had details of the exit strategy. At 8am the following morning, herself, her mum and her little boy were exited using the same driver, the same security as Tilly had, and through the same border crossing in Moldova,” said Gavin.

Today Gavin will catch a flight to visit Anna, her mother and son, in their accommodation in mainland Europe, where Anna feels closer to her husband. It will be the first time they will have met since the invasion.

The Grimeses repeatedly expressed their gratitude to Anna. But they have seen too much trauma and displacement to wrap their story up in a happy ending. Their connection with Ukraine hasn’t ended just because Tilly is safely home, said Gavin. They are invested in Anna and her family and in Ukraine for life.

“We have a connection with Ukraine that will be forever.

“We have a connection with Anna and her family that will be there forever.

“We didn’t turn that off when we exited Ukraine. It is still very much with us, and it will be with us. Forever,” said Gavin.