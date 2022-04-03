| -2.3°C Dublin

‘Russian bombs hit a maternity hospital — We had to get Tilly out’

Lesley Anne and Gavin Grimes tell of their desperate, perilous dash to evacuate their baby and her surrogate mother from Ukraine

Gavin and Lesley Anne from Greystones in Co Wicklow with their daughter Tilly who was born to a surrogate mother in Ukraine just as Russia invaded. Picture by Owen Breslin Expand
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by shelling, as Russia&rsquo;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Makariv, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 1, 2022. Picture taken April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Mykhalchuk Expand
Ukrainian soldiers stand amid destroyed Russian armor vehicles in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine March 31, 2022. Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs, two days after the Kremlin announced it would significantly scale back operations near both the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to increase trust between the two sides. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) Expand
Stipanida Vodopiyts, 85, is seen after she was evacuated from Irpin town, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Expand

Maeve Sheehan

In the dead of night, at a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, thousands of families waited in freezing temperatures for the checkpoint to open. There were three hours to go until morning.

Standing in the middle of the crowd, an Irish couple carried a baby seat, two suitcases and rucksack but no baby.

