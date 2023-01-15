| 3.5°C Dublin

Russian bombs blitz the civilian suburbs as UK pledges tanks for Ukraine

Kremlin hits cities – five dead and scores injured, including seven children 

Rescuers and local residents at a building hit by Russian missiles in Dnipro yesterday Expand
The attack came in the dead of night, when residents were in their beds Expand
A Challenger 2 main battle tank Expand

Síobhan O'Grady

Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities in a major attack yesterday, with one strike on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro leaving at least five people dead.

Videos shared by Ukrainian officials on social media showed smoke billowing from the flattened multi-story building, as rescuers worked to dig out residents from the rubble.

