Russian bombing of Red Cross in Mariupol casts a pall on peace talks

Russia has been accused of shelling a Red Cross facility in the stricken city of Mariupol, as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsened yesterday, amid fading hopes a political settlement could end the five-week war.

Lyudmila Denisova, who is responsible for monitoring human rights abuses for the Ukraine parliament, said a warehouse had been struck by Russian forces.

“In Mariupol, the occupiers aimed at the building of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” she said.

An International Red Cross spokesperson said an image circulating on social media did show one of their warehouses in Mariupol but could not provide more information. The claims came as grim humanitarian milestones were reached in the war.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced that the number of Ukrainians who had fled their country had tipped over the four million mark, and Unicef said that ­figure included two million children for the first time.

With a population of about 44 million, this means that nearly a tenth of the Ukrainian population has left the country in five weeks. Up to 2.3 million have sought sanctuary in neighbouring Poland, and more than 600,000 are in Romania, data provided by UNHCR showed.

Moldova and Hungary have accepted 387,000 and 364,000 people respectively, while Slovakia has welcomed 281,000.

The UN said more than 1,100 civilians have died in the conflict. The organisation’s human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said: “Civilians are enduring immeasurable suffering, and the humanitarian crisis is critical.”

Meanwhile, Ms Denisova, who was speaking in Brussels, also claimed that 400,000 Ukrainians have now been forcibly displaced to Russia since the start of the war on February 24.

Despite continued fears about conditions in Mariupol – where those who have survived continual Russian bombardment are running out of food, water and power – Russian president Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron, in their latest call, that the shelling will end only when Ukrainian “nationalist militants” surrender.

The ever-deteriorating situation for ordinary Ukrainians came at the same time as hopes of a settlement receded. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the Kremlin could not be trusted over its vow to scale back fighting near Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, with Russian forces still bombarding the outskirts of the capital.

On Tuesday, peace talks in Turkey hinted at a slim chance of peace as Moscow announced it would significantly reduce military operations, claiming that the move would “increase mutual trust” between both sides.

However, air raid warnings and the sounds of loud explosions in the capital overnight suggested Kyiv was still coming under fire and yesterday, Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesperson said there was no sign of a mass withdrawal of troops.

Intensified bombardment could be heard in Kyiv’s suburbs. In an address to the Norwegian parliament, Mr Zelensky told MPs that Russia wants “to destroy the foundation of Europe” and claimed that “for the Russians, there are no prohibited targets”.

His scepticism was echoed by the country’s military. The general staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said in a statement: “There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine.

“At the same time, the so-called ‘withdrawal of troops’ is most likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading the Ukrainian military leadership.”

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Facebook that “the logic is extremely simple – the stronger Ukraine is, the better any future deal will be,” he said, and called for more arms to be sent to his country.

In the east of Ukraine, fighting continued to rage. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russian forces were trying to advance. “We expect an escalation,” he said.

Olexander Lomako, secretary of the Chernihiv city council, said the Russian announcement turned out to be “a complete lie”.

“At night they didn’t decrease, but increased the intensity of military action,” Mr Lomako said. Ukraine’s defence ministry said Russia’s main efforts were now “concentrated on surrounding Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine”.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to journalists, claimed his country and Ukraine had made “significant progress” in talks.

He said Ukraine had “recognised the need” to give up on Nato and had conceded on breakaway regions in the east of the country. “The issues of Crimea and Donbas are settled for good,” said Mr Lavrov, a long-time Putin loyalist.

This was immediately disputed by Kyiv. “The issues of Crimea and Donbas will be settled for good after Ukraine restores its sovereignty over them,” said Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, US intelligence officials claim to have discovered that Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, according to the US intel.

The findings, recently declassified, indicate Putin is only now aware of the situation on information coming to him, creating persistent tension between him and senior Russian military officials.

The US believes Putin has been misled not only about his military’s performance but also “how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because, again, his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” according to White House communications director Kate Bedingfield.

The Biden administration is hopeful that divulging the finding could help prod Putin to reconsider his options in Ukraine, according to a US official. The war has ground to a bloody stalemate in much of the country, with heavy casualties and Russian troop morale sinking as Ukrainian forces and volunteers put up an unexpectedly stout defence.

But the publicity could also risk further isolating Putin, who US officials have said seems at least in part driven by a desire to win back Russian prestige lost by the fall of the Soviet Union.

“What it does is underscore that this has been a strategic blunder for Russia,” Ms Bedingfield said of the intelligence finding. “But I’m not going to characterise how... Vladimir Putin might be thinking about this.”

Meanwhile, Mr Biden told Mr Zelensky during a 55-minute call that an additional $500m in direct aid for Ukraine was on its way. It’s the latest burst in American assistance as the Russian invasion grinds on.

Asked about the latest intelligence, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that a dynamic within the Kremlin exists where advisers are unwilling to speak to Putin with candour.

“One of the Achilles’ heels of autocracies is that you don’t have people in those systems that speak truth to power or have the ability to speak truth to power, and I think that’s what we’re seeing in Russia,” Blinken said.

The intelligence community has concluded that Putin was unaware that his military had been using and losing conscripts in Ukraine. They also have determined he is not fully aware of the extent to which the Russian economy is being damaged by economic sanctions imposed by the US and allies.

