Russian attacks on medical infrastructure aim to crush Ukrainian spirit and wear down communities

Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless bodat a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

In Kharkiv, they hit a blood bank with donors queuing inside. The cluster munitions left small mortar-like craters all over the compound, and – witnesses said – killed a man who had stepped out for a smoke.

In Schastye, in the two days before the invasion, they bombarded the power and water pumping station, leaving the entire town without running water and forcing families to queue at wells during barrages.

In Mariupol yesterday, they flattened a maternity unit – thankfully evacuated – and according to local authorities tried to cut off water supply.

Those are just three attacks on critical civilian infrastructure reported over the past week of war in Ukraine as Russia attempts to break resistance.

There are two objectives.

Together with the relentless bombardments of residential districts – Saltivka in Kharkiv, Levoberezhny in Mariupol – the strikes seem designed to make cities unliveable and force capitulation.

It also sends a warning to the leaders of other cities: do you really want your citizens subjected to this?

The threat seems to have worked in Kherson, the strategic river-crossing in southern Ukraine that Russia took control of on Wednesday.

Igor Kolykhayev, the mayor of the city, said in a Facebook post that “armed visitors” had taken part in a city executive meeting – and that he had agreed to certain conditions, including a curfew and that pedestrians would walk in groups of one or two, in order to keep the city running.

“I didn’t make any promises to them. I just have nothing to promise,” he wrote.

“I just asked not to shoot people. We do not have Ukrainian armed forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!

“Let it be for now. The flag above us is Ukrainian. And in order for it to remain the same, these requirements will have to be met. I can’t offer anything else.”

Some accused Mr Kolykhayev of giving up without a fight, although there were certainly battles in and around the city for several days before the capitulation.

But given what is happening in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, can anyone really blame him?

The Kremlin will be hoping that other towns will follow suit. In Kyiv, leaders will be urging other local leaders to hold fast.

There is a dark military logic to this.

Before he died, I had a number of conversations with James le Mesurier, the former British solider who co-founded Syria’s White Helmets civil defence group.

The White Helmets were rescue workers – their job simply to save lives and haul civilians out of buildings. But after Russia entered the Syrian war in 2015, they became a prime target for both Russia’s military and propaganda efforts.

On the battlefield, Russia’s airforce began using “double tap” raids to kill rescuers responding to an earlier airstrike. Meanwhile, its diplomats and media launched a ruthless propaganda campaign depicting the group as al Qaeda-linked terrorists.

What on earth, I asked him, had the Russians against a rescue service? It was simple, he explained.

Medical infrastructure – hospitals, doctors, emergency response services – make communities resilient. As long as they function, towns and cities can continue to operate in conditions of remarkable hardship.

But destroy those things, and people will have to leave very quickly.



Russia’s commanders may not have originally intended to use those tactics in Ukraine. Naively, Mr Putin seems to have assumed his troops would either be welcomed with open arms, or that local mayors would simply make a pragmatic – if reluctant – accommodation.

That is largely what happened in Crimea in 2014, and in some parts of the Donbas region later that year.

The fall of Kherson may give the Kremlin hope that the demonstration of overwhelming violence could bear fruit elsewhere – if only they can keep it up a little longer.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday morning urged Ukrainians to keep their nerve. He and his people are hoping that Russian morale will finally crumble in the face of resistance – if only they can keep it up a little longer.

