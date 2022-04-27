Russian attacks on bridges and rail structures point to shift in strategy

A Ukrainian farmer dons body armour before going to work at his farm in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine yesterday as the United States promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow’s warnings that such support could trigger a wider war.

For the second day in a row, explosions rocked the separatist region of Transnistria in neighbouring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas near the Ukrainian border and further heightening fears of a broader conflict erupting across Europe. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Ukraine all but blamed Russia.

Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links southern Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighbouring Romania, a Nato member, Ukrainian authorities said. The attack on the bridge – along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier – appears to mark a major shift in Russia’s approach. Up to now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.

Southern Ukraine and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Transnistria.

Two months into the war, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country’s leaders have said they need more support fast. The US and its allies promised to send more heavy weaponry to Ukraine during talks at a German air base yesterday, brushing off a threat from Moscow that their support for Kyiv could lead to nuclear war.

But in a move that sharply raises the economic stakes for the West, Russian gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria were cut off yesterday. The move represents the first time the Kremlin has cut off a country’s gas supply since the start of the invasion. It came after Warsaw refused Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for gas in roubles.

Anna Moskwa, Poland’s environment minister, confirmed it had stopped receiving supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Poland.

The Bulgarian economy minister last night announced the country had also been cut off from Russian gas supplies despite insisting it had complied with Russia’s terms.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said: “We have been threatened with the suspension of gas supplies by Gazprom and have taken steps to diversify supplies. We will protect Poland against this Russian measure.”

Earlier yesterday, Piotr Naimski, Poland’s commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure, said Poland would refuse to pay Russia in roubles, and that the country was prepared for any retaliation.

It came as Warsaw included Gazprom on a new list of economic sanctions against 50 Russian businesses and oligarchs. Gazprom said deliveries to Poland would be halted due to the country’s refusal to pay for gas in roubles.

Poland gets 46pc of its gas supplies from Russia, making it one of the EU’s top purchasers of Russian energy. But Warsaw has repeatedly called for an EU embargo on the import of Russian fossil fuels in order to starve Putin’s war machine of funds.

The eastern capital has also called on the EU to replicate its sanctions against Russian firms, including Gazprom.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had “liberated” the entire Kherson region in southern Ukraine and parts of the Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions, Interfax news agency reported. If confirmed, that would represent a significant Russian advance across eastern and southern Ukraine.

One of Putin’s closest allies, Nikolai Patrushev, said Ukraine was spiralling towards a collapse into “several states” due to what he cast as a US attempt to use Kyiv to undermine Russia. His comments seemed to be an effort to blame Washington for any break-up of Ukraine that emerges from the war, now in its third month.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking to officials from more than 40 countries at a US air base in Germany, said: “Nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperial aggression. Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”

The US has ruled out sending its own or Nato forces to Ukraine but Washington and European allies have supplied Kyiv with arms including howitzer heavy artillery, drones and anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

In a notable shift, Germany, which had refused Ukrainian pleas for heavy weapons, announced it would send Gepard light tanks with anti-aircraft guns.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, believe Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes to pound Ukrainian positions while moving in ground forces from several directions.

But Washington also estimates that many Russian units are depleted, with some operating with personnel losses as high as 30pc – a level considered by the US military to be too high to keep fighting indefinitely.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, visiting Moscow yesterday, said he was ready to fully mobilise the organisation’s resources to save lives and evacuate people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Mr Guterres, who is due to visit Kyiv tomorrow, proposed a ‘Humanitarian Contact Group’ of Russia, Ukraine and UN officials to seek opportunities “for the opening of safe corridors, with local cessations of hostilities, and to guarantee that they are actually effective”.

Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said no corridors were operating yesterday due to fighting. (© PA / Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

