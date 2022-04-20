Russian attack in east prompts allies to send Ukraine more heavy weaponry

A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee Sloviansk city, in the Donetsk district. Photo: Petros Giannakouris/AP.

Russian troops claimed early success in their offensive in eastern Ukraine after seizing their first village at the advent of the second phase of the war.

They took control of the village of Kreminna in the Luhansk region yesterday afternoon, in a small but significant advance towards Ukrainian strongholds in the region.

“Kreminna is under the control of the Orcs. They have entered the town,” said Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region.

“Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the ­Russian army.”

Read More

He did not say when the Russians established control over Kreminna but said they had attacked “from all sides”.

Mr Haidi said official civilian casualty figures listed “about 200 dead but in reality there are many more”. Kreminna lies north-west of the town of Severodonetsk and its fall threatens the Ukrainian garrison there.

It also puts Russian forces within 65km of the town of Sloviansk, a strategic rail and road junction, and Kramatorsk, the headquarters of the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region. Both towns are thought to be key objectives of the offensive, which will seek to surround and destroy the Ukrainian army deployed in the region since Russia’s original invasion in 2014. Residents of the towns, occupied by pro-Russian forces for several months in 2014, fear a second occupation would be more brutal.

“The fighting is just 20km away. Everyone is afraid, but I don’t let myself think about it,” said Mariia Khudenova, who declined to leave Sloviansk when many friends and family evacuated.

“We will leave if the fighting reaches us, you saw the aftermath of Bucha,” she added, referring to the Kyiv suburb where Russian forces killed hundreds and raped dozens during a month-long occupation.

Russia has been preparing for a major offensive in the Donbas since it withdrew from northern Ukraine at the end of March following the failure of its assault on Kyiv.

Western officials believe capturing the Luhansk and Donetsk regions is seen in Moscow as a more achievable goal that will let Vladimir Putin present his public with some kind of victory.

The Russian president claimed at the beginning of the war the objective was the “liberation” of the two regions, which are claimed by two ­Moscow-controlled “separatist” republics established during the 2014 invasion.

His generals are expected to try to avoid the mistakes of their assault on Kyiv, using more force and exploiting shorter supply lines to press advantages in numbers and heavy artillery.

Initial attacks appeared to be more orthodox and methodical than the botched Kyiv offensive, with massed indirect artillery fire preceding advances of tanks and infantry.

However, a senior US defence official said the fighting was only a “prelude” to a much larger offensive and Russia continued to build up its forces.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia had sent two battalion tactical groups of around 800 men into Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 78.

A UK national security official briefed the British cabinet that Russia’s superiority in numbers was “unlikely to be decisive on its own” and the battle in Donbas could develop into “an attritional conflict lasting months.” Seven US aircraft carrying weapons are due to arrive in the region over the next 24 hours.

António Gutteres, the United Nations Secretary General, condemned the new offensive and called for a four-day ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter, which falls this weekend. Much of the fighting yesterday appeared to be on the front line between Ukrainian territory and the Russian-run separatist republics.

Particularly heavy clashes were reported near the towns of Popasna, south of Severodonetsk, Izyum, to the north-west of Sloviansk, and Marynka, west of Donetsk.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the Russian attacks near Izyum were unsuccessful and a counterattack recaptured Mariinka.

A major Russian assault was also reported at Huliapole in the Zaporizhzhya region, where the front line has been static for over a month.

Pro-Russian figures said they had launched a final infantry assault on the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, where an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers are making their last stand. A large number of civilians are also believed to be sheltering there.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said the goal was to capture the factory as soon as possible. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, said he expected the last to be rooted out “in hours”.

Russia’s initial, largely unsuccessful, attacks in February appeared to envisage a major encirclement converging on the industrial city of Dnipro.

Ukrainian forces there were readying themselves for the possibility of Russian tanks reaching the outskirts.

“Dnipro is a fortress,” said Asher Cherkasskiy, a commander in the Dnipro territorial defence. “We have used the rainy weather when Russian vehicles cannot advance off-road to strengthen our ­position.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to send more artillery weaponry to Ukraine.

Mr Biden spoke with Mr Johnson, Mr Trudeau and other allied leaders in a secure video call from the White House Situation Room.

Asked during a visit to New Hampshire if the United States would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Mr Biden replied yes.

In London, Mr Johnson told parliament: “This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them, in addition to many other forms of support.”

Mr Trudeau said Canada would be sending heavy artillery.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing Ukraine security and economic and humanitarian assistance.

“We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance,” Ms Psaki said. She said the US was preparing another round of sanctions on Moscow.

In their 90-minute video call, the allies discussed diplomatic engagements and co-ordinated efforts to impose “severe economic costs to hold Russia accountable.”

They are to co-ordinate through the G7, the European Union and Nato.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]