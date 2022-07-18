Russian artillery shelled town ‘from inside nuclear shield of power station’

A local boy speaks with a Ukrainian serviceman near a military vehicle not far from front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Donbas region. Photo: Reuters

Russian artillery thought to be positioned inside Europe’s biggest nuclear power station has shelled a town in Ukraine as the Kremlin intensified its attacks across the country.

Ukrainian officials said the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station was “extremely tense” after accusing Russian forces of using it as a firing position.

“The occupiers bring their machinery there, including missile systems, from which they already shell the other side of the Dnieper River and the town of Nikopol,” said Petro Kotin, the head of the Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom.

Missile attacks were also reported against Kharkiv in the north of Ukraine, Mykolaiv, in the south, Snake Island in the Black Sea and Odesa.

Officials said that at least three people were killed in Mykolaiv and one person was injured in Odesa. The Russian defence ministry said it struck a depot in Odesa in southern Ukraine storing Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Nato countries.

European officials were meeting today to consider tightening sanctions on Russia amid reports that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station could be acting as a “nuclear shield” and will harden their resolve.

Analysts said Russian forces may have positioned their artillery around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, which they captured at the start of the war, because Ukraine will not risk retaliating.

The Kremlin has been accused of firing missiles at civilian sites hundreds of miles behind the frontline to spread fear. It has insisted that it only targets military sites.

Grinding artillery-focused fighting continued to dominate battles in Donbas, the day after the Kremlin ordered its exhausted soldiers to resume their offensive. But Serhiy Hayday, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region, which makes up half of Donbas, said Ukrainian forces had seen off the Russian attacks.

“Ukrainian soldiers are successfully repelling the attacks. Russians are losing both personnel and a lot of equipment,” he said.

Ukrainian officials said there had been a string of attacks on villages in Donbas to the east of the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, which the Russian army wants to capture next. Three people were killed in the small town of Soledar.

Long-range US artillery, called Himars, have destroyed a dozen or so Russian ammunition depots behind the frontline, slowing the Russian advance over the past three weeks.

The US-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said that Nasa satellite maps now proved that Russian artillery action had slowed since the Himars came into action.

“The destruction of these ammunition depots has likely degraded Russian forces’ ability to sustain high volumes of artillery fire along front lines,” it said.

Ukrainian officials have also suggested that Himars could also be used to destroy the Crimea Bridge, which links the peninsula directly with Russia.

The 12-mile bridge straddles the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It was built after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Russian forces have said that any attempt to destroy it will trigger a major reaction.

“Judgement Day will immediately come,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, on his Telegram channel. “There will be nowhere to hide.”

In Kyiv, Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service arrested the agency’s former Crimea department head, Oleg Kulinich, on suspicion of treason. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously ordered the arrest of high-ranking officials suspected of collaborating with Russia. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

