Russian army ‘drawdown’ a ruse to mask true intent, US intel says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listed dire possibilities Russia could use as pretexts for an intervention, including staging a chemical weapons attack.. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

US officials have obtained intelligence that Russia’s announced military pullback from Ukraine’s border was a deliberate ruse to mislead the United States and other world powers, four officials said.

It comes as President Joe Biden offered a bleak warning that the Kremlin will attack “in the next several days”.

The souring optimism that it would be possible to avoid conflict came only days after a flicker of hope, when Russian leaders signalled they would begin to draw down the more than 150,000 troops they have massed at Ukraine’s border.

That announcement was accompanied by Kremlin-produced videos of what they claimed were tanks and other heavy equipment leaving border areas by rail car. US officials now believe it was an effort to mask Russia’s true intentions in the region.

Russian forces have continued to increase near Ukraine’s frontier, officials said, and shelling escalated in the east.

Russia is continuing military exercises in Belarus, in easy reach of Ukraine’s border, that intelligence officials fear could give the cover for an invasion.

The exercises are due to end tomorrow.

Mr Biden told reporters at the White House: “We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in.

“Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine.”

He added that “my sense is it will happen in the next several days”.

Mr Biden’s pessimistic view coincided with fresh intelligence assessments about Russia’s intentions.

Washington obtained “credible information that Russia’s claims may be part of a disinformation campaign designed to mislead” the United States, a US official said.

Two of the US officials said there was additional intelligence indicating a false flag by Russia would involve the use of a chemical agent that would immobilise civilians, then use cadavers to make it appear as though the Ukrainians had gassed and killed civilians.

US officials have yet to produce much of the evidence that underlies their assertions about troop movements or false-flag operations. It would be highly unusual for intelligence officials to reveal such sources and methods.

But the Biden administration has disclosed satellite imagery that shows Russian troop movements, and commercial satellite companies and independent investigators have corroborated that information.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken listed dire possibilities Russia could use as pretexts for an intervention, including staging a chemical weapons attack.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, who chaired the meeting, said the United States, as part of its effort to pre-empt what American officials said could be a punishing assault on Ukraine, had set false expectations about when Russia might launch an attack.

“The announced date of the so-called invasion is behind us,” he said sarcastically.

The meeting was called by Russia, which currently holds its rotating presidency, to discuss implementation of the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements on ending the war in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said the US had failed to agree to security guarantees for Russia, and that “Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures.”

It did not specify what those measures would be, but it denied plans for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

